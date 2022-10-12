Security Forces Intensify Crackdown On Iranian Kurds
Iranian security forces have intensified their crackdown on anti-government protesters in Iran's Kurdistan Province. Social-media video from Sanandaj, capital of the province, shows protesters hurling rocks at police and security forces allegedly using firearms, tear gas, and firing directly into residential homes. Nationwide protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress-code violation and died in custody.