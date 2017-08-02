U.S. Senate Confirms Wray To Replace Comey As FBI Director

The U.S. Senate on August 1 overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was fired amid complaints from President Donald Trump over his handling of an investigation into alleged Russian election meddling.

Wray, 50, is a former high-ranking official in former President George W. Bush's Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. He returns to the department at a particularly difficult time because of Trump's ousting of the widely admired Comey.

Wray won near-unanimous support in the Senate after promising never to let politics get in the way of the bureau's mission to pursue justice and punish crime.

"My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law. Those have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test," Wray said at his confirmation hearing.

