Serbia's Election Watchdog Rejects Opposition Challenge As Blockade Snarls Belgrade

Serbia's national election commission has rejected an opposition call to nullify this month's voting, citing a technicality, as a student-led traffic blockade continues in downtown Belgrade ahead of a planned demonstration on December 30 challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's rule but insisting it will do so without violence.

Vucic's declaration of sweeping victory in the national parliamentary, provincial, and municipal elections on December 17 sparked near nightly protests and a handful of hunger strikes.

International OSCE observers have called the election process unfair and cited evidence of bused-in nonresidents to boost the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)'s support especially in Belgrade.

Vucic, who has tightened his hold on the Balkan state since his party came to power in 2012, has called it "the cleanest and most honest" elections ever.

In its ruling handed down late on December 29, the Republic Election Commission (RIK) dismissed an appeal by the opposition Serbia Against Violence alliance to annul the vote results.

The commission's deputy president, Marko Jankovic, said the challenge of nationwide results was rejected because it had been submitted by the opposition alliance's party list in Belgrade to the city's election commission, which then turned it over to the RIK.

The decision was likely to fuel public anger among the opposition, several members of whom are in their second week of a hunger strike to demand new elections and an internationally backed investigation into the conduct of the December voting.

But there is also pent-up anger among the students and activists who have been wary of getting tied to the formal political opposition as they organize their own demonstrations.

Groups of students set up tents in downtown Belgrade shortly after noon on December 29 to blockade a main street near government buildings ahead of another planned demonstration on December 30.

They are camped out on one of the busiest roadways in the capital, Kneza Milosa Street, near the Ministry for State Administration and Local Self-Government.

Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic have dismissed the international assessments as planned and untrue, and alleged without presenting evidence that foreign plotters are behind the postelection unrest.

The demonstration planned for December 30 is being organized by groups including ProGlas, a movement that includes public figures and launched an initiative before the elections that has been signed by nearly 200,000 citizens.

A protest against the election process and results outside Belgrade city hall on December 24 turned violent when windows were broken and police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Opposition leader Dragan Djilas has denied allegations levelled by pro-government tabloids that the opposition was planning incidents at the rally on December 30.

"No one is planning any violence," he said on December 29. "We will not accept stolen elections and we will fight with all democratic methods."

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) concluded in their initial report that the national vote was conducted under "unjust conditions."