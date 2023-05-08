Serbia Increases Police Presence In Schools Following Mass Shootings

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has unveiled a memorial to Kyrgyz soldiers who died in World War II ahead of his attendance at a May 9 Victory Day parade in the Russian capital to mark the end of World War II.

Japarov said on May 8 at the ceremony in Rzhev, a city west of Moscow in Russia's Tver region that was the site of heavy fighting during the war, that the monument would "serve as a symbol of our eternal memory to all the heroes who fought for our future."

The Kyrgyz president arrived in Russia on May 7 for bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials. He is expected to be among the few foreign heads of state to attend the May 9 Victory Day events in Moscow.

Attendance by foreign officials has waned to commemorations of what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War since its illegal annexation in 2014 of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

All five Central Asian republics were part of the Soviet Union at the time of World War II but declared independence along with nine other countries as the Russian-led, nominal union collapsed in 1991.

Putin has called the dissolution of the Soviet Union last century's "greatest geopolitical tragedy," and his efforts during two decades of increasingly authoritarian leadership, including the invasion of Ukraine, have evoked comparisons with the former Russian and Soviet empires.

In 2021, longtime Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was the only head of state to attend the Victory Day parade.

Last year, a little over two months after Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, no foreign leaders came to the World War II celebrations in Moscow.

On May 8, the office of Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev announced that during a two-day working visit he would attend the Victory Day parade in the Russian capital and would visit Rzhev to honor Kazakh soldiers who died in World War II.



The Tajik presidential press service also announced on May 8 that President Rahmon had left for Moscow to attend the Victory Day events.



Russia also reportedly invited Turkmenistan's president, Serdar Berdymukhammedov, to attend, although it is not clear if he would attend.

Japarov's office said on May 7 that the Kyrgyz head of state would be a "guest of honor" at the victory parade.

It also said Japarov would hold a bilateral meeting with Putin on May 8 to discuss "current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as the future of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation." Japarov met with State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin ahead of the memorial unveiling in Rzhev.

Kyrgyzstan's Tulip Revolution took place in 2005 amid street protests demanding political reforms that made it a beacon of fledgling democracy in a region more routinely stocked with postcommunist authoritarians.

Putin dismissed pro-democracy events there and in other post-Soviet republics including Georgia and Ukraine as "color revolutions" fomented by Western meddling.

Kyrgyzstan is part of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance in Eurasia that also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.

But Japarov was a surprise no-show at a gathering last year of the Russian-led Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg on Putin's 70th birthday.

Kyrgyzstan then abruptly canceled CSTO training drills in a move that hawkish Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin suggested was a reflection of Bishkek indulging in a "game" and wishing "not to fall under any spread of Western sanctions."

Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, a trading bloc dominated by Russia that also includes Belarus, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.