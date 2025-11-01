Serbia Remembers Victims Of Deadly Roof Collapse After A Year Of Protests

BELGRADE -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called for a peaceful commemoration as the country marks a national day of mourning on November 1, the first anniversary of the deadly railway station roof collapse in Novi Sad that sparked Serbia’s largest anti-government protests in decades.

The tragedy in the northern town on November 1, 2024, killed 16 people and shocked the public amid reports that corrupt practices led to shoddy construction at the railway station, a flagship government project led by Chinese businesses.

"I understand that in grief, some people seek comfort in gatherings, everyone grieves in the way they think is best, as long as it is done in peace, I fully support that," Vucic said in his address late on October 31.

Flags are flying at half-mast across the country, and public broadcasters have adjusted programming to reflect the somber occasion. Entertainment events have been postponed in accordance with the government decree published earlier this week.

According to the city of Novi Sad, a central commemoration is scheduled to take place at the site of the collapse later in the morning, with families of the victims, senior officials, and representatives of rescue services expected to attend. Participants will observe a moment of silence, and religious services are planned at nearby churches.

The Day of National Mourning comes as student and civil groups have announced additional gatherings in Novi Sad and the capital, Belgrade, to honor the victims and call for continued transparency in the investigation into the disaster.

During his address, Vucic expressed “regret” over what he described as mistakes of the past.

"At some points, I myself said some things that I regret saying, about students, protesters and other people. I apologize for that," the president said, without specifying which statements he was referring to.

He also said that he knows that some people are still angry that "those responsible have not yet been identified, let alone punished" for the canopy collapse.

"This is disappointing for me as well, although such processes are complicated and take a long time in other countries. I can understand the anger of the families. I sincerely hope that these questions will be answered soon," Vucic said.

'Far-Right Groups Seek To Hijack Protests?'

As Serbian students mark the first anniversary of the fatal building collapse, there are signs that far-right nationalist groups have sought to infiltrate and even hijack the movement.

Early demands for political accountability, followed by calls for the resignation of Vucic and new elections, have been complemented with strong anti-Kosovo rhetoric.

“I’m proud when we fight for our national interests -- for Kosovo and Metohija,” one protester, who identified himself only as Stefan, told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service. He was using a term favored by the Serbian government, which does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state.

The yearlong student protests are the largest in Serbia since demonstrations that led to the toppling of Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic 25 years ago.

The demonstrations were marked by a commitment to strict political neutrality, focusing on calls for a thorough investigation and keeping a distance from both ruling and opposition parties.

A Rightward Shift

The first major rightward shift came on June 28, on the anniversary of the 1389 Battle of Kosovo Polje, a charged date in Serbian politics that was used by nationalists to justify the Balkan wars that followed the collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

During a protest that day, speakers made calls to “defend the Serbian people” outside the country’s borders, apparently referring to large ethnic Serbian communities in Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“Speakers were chosen to highlight both the movement’s diversity and the idea of national unity,” an electrical engineering student from Belgrade, who declined to be named, told RFE/RL.

Other people who had taken part in protests felt alienated by the rhetoric.

“These are not the values I stand for. If they want my support or my vote, they need to clearly distance themselves from that rhetoric,” said a woman who gave her name only as Milica.

Milos, a man in his fifties who has been joining anti-government protests since the 1990s, said that “after cooling down” he understood the speeches as “a populist move -- an attempt to reach broader audiences ahead of possible elections.”

The student call for early elections has not been successful. But ahead of scheduled local ballots in October, the heat turned up again.

Law students in Belgrade organized a rally demanding accountability for "violations of Serbian rights" in Kosovo. On social media, organizers accused Serbia’s government of "betraying Kosovo."

Ultranationalist and far-right groups -- some of them banned by Serbia’s Constitutional Court -- appeared alongside students, although only about 1,000 people attended. This was far fewer than at many other protests.

'Louder And Better Organized'

Shortly afterwards, a European Parliament resolution condemned what it called “nationalist narratives” in parts of the protest movement.

"The right is absolutely trying to take over the protests, but it's not that big. It's just louder and better organized," Dusko Radosavljevic, a professor at the law and business faculty at the University of Novi Sad, told RFE/RL.

He added that the appearance of extremist groups at demonstrations was often staged.

“These are frequently provocations organized by security services on the state payroll, meant to create confusion,” he said.

"In a divided society like ours, many students still can't tell the difference between healthy patriotism and nationalism," said Boris Kojcinovic, a philosophy student from Novi Sad. He recalled nationalists grabbing European Union flags from protesters but added: "I feel most of us are here for one goal -- to build a healthy society."

'You Won't Divide Us'

That message has also resonated in Sandzak, a region in southwestern Serbia with a Muslim majority.

Marching under the message "You Won’t Divide Us," students from Sandzak made a 400-kilometer protest march to Novi Sad, arriving on November 1, to mark the anniversary.

A welcome ceremony lasted for more than four hours. The largest group -- nearly 4,000 students who had walked about 80 kilometers from Belgrade -- marched into Novi Sad shortly before midnight.

“The feeling is incredible -- this number of people, this amount of positive energy, and love in the air is something that can’t be described in words. It simply has to be experienced,” Marija, a student from Novi Pazar, told RFE/RL.

Vladimir Lekic, who came from Mladenovac, near Belgrade, to welcome the students in Novi Sad, told RFE/RL that in “normal countries,” the protesters’ demands “would have been met long ago, and the demonstrations would already be over.”

“Here, people have to give their last atom of strength to get anything done. This is a great student sacrifice -- we’ll see what comes of it,” he said.

During earlier mass protests in March, President Vucic acknowledged the "enormous negative energy and anger" directed at authorities and said that "we will have to change ourselves."

However, student groups have not been quieted, citing a lack of progress on reforms and on holding those responsible for the Novi Sad disaster accountable.