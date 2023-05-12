Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Decry Serbian Government's Response To Mass Shootings

BELGRADE -- Tens of thousands of people marched on May 12 in another protest in Belgrade following two mass shootings and a general increase of violence that have shaken the country.

The gathering started in front of the Serbian parliament building, where the demonstrators decried the government's response to the mass shootings last week in which 17 people were killed. Protesters then walked behind a banner reading "Serbia Against Violence" to the busiest bridge leading into Belgrade, blocking it for two hours.

Many chanted slogans against President Aleksandar Vucic, whom they blame for creating an atmosphere of hopelessness and division in the country that they say indirectly led to the mass shootings.

Opposition politician Srdjan Milivojevic told television station N1 that “this is a battle for survival.” He said: “If the president does not understand his people, it’s time he resigned."

Organizers of the protest also demanded the resignations of Serbian Police Minister Bratislav Gasic and the head of the Serbian Security Agency, Aleksandar Vulin.

In addition, they demanded the cancellation of reality television shows and other programs that they say promote violence.

Vucic previously accused the opposition of politicizing the tragedy. He said the protesters were “harassing citizens,” according to the AP. “What gives them the right to block other people's normal lives?”

The first shooting occurred on May 3 when a 13-year-old boy killed eight of his schoolmates and a security guard. The boy was arrested at the scene and has been placed in a psychiatric clinic.

One day later, on May 4, eight people were killed and 14 wounded after a gunman in a moving car opened fire on passersby south of Belgrade. A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested.

The authorities strengthened security around the schools while police detained more than 10 minors for sending threats or posting disturbing content on social media in the days following the shootings.

The Interior Ministry announced on May 8 that in recent days more than 120 cases of threats to students, as well as posts of "inappropriate" content on social networks, were reported.

Education Minister Branko Ruzic resigned on May 7 in the wake of the shootings. Ruzic said it was the only rational and honorable decision and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. His resignation was one of the demands of protests across Serbia last week.

