Serbs Gather For Seventh Week Of Anti-Government, Anti-Violence Protests
Serbs gathered in central Belgrade for the seventh week of anti-government protests on June 17, demanding the resignation of the country’s political leaders and the shutdown of tabloids and broadcasters they say are promoting violence. The protests began after two mass killings that rocked Serbia in early May. The crowd demanded the dismissal of the interior minister and the heads of other government agencies. Protests were also reported in Novi Sad, Kragujevac, and Nis. Government leaders have said they have taken substantial steps to reduce violence in the country, and pro-government protests have also been held in recent weeks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Israel Could Accept U.S.-Iran Nuclear 'Understanding,' Senior Lawmaker Says
Israel could find acceptable an understanding between Iran and the United States if it includes rigorous supervision of Tehran's nuclear program, a senior lawmaker said in comments aired on June 17. Washington is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could include limiting the Iranian nuclear program. These steps would be cast as an "understanding" rather than an agreement requiring U.S. congressional review. "It's not a wide-scope agreement. It's more like a small agreement, a memorandum of understanding…and I think Israel can live with this if there is real supervision," said Yuli Edelstein, head of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Ukraine Won't Have An 'Easy' Path To Join NATO, Biden Says
Washington won't make special arrangements for Ukraine to join NATO, U.S. President Joe Biden said on June 17, despite Russia's invasion. "They've got to meet the same standards. So we're not going to make it easy," he told reporters. NATO leaders, who are set to meet in Lithuania next month, are aiming to hold a first session of a NATO-Ukraine Council with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Vilnius. But alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said that although NATO will tighten political ties with Ukraine at the summit, there will be no immediate talk of membership for Kyiv.
Saudi Foreign Minister Stresses Need For Region Free Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction During Rare Iran Visit
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, during a rare visit to bitter rival Iran, stressed the importance of “security cooperation” in the region to ensure the Persian Gulf is free of weapons of mass destruction and to maintain maritime safety in crucial trade routes.
"I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation...and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Tehran on June 18.
The arrival represents the first trip to Iran by a Saudi foreign minister in 17 years.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry posted a video of the Saudi diplomat being greeted by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite-majority Iran have battled for influence in the region for decades, including in what has been called a proxy war in Yemen, fought between competing sides supported by Riyadh and Tehran.
Riyadh has often accused Tehran of attempting to undermine Sunni-led countries in the region and has accused Iran of attacking merchant ships in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Iran has accused Saudi Arabia of inciting protests and violence against Shi’a communities in the region.
Riyadh severed relations with Tehran after protesters in 2016 stormed and ransacked the Saudi missions in Tehran and Mashhad after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric who had criticized the kingdom’s treatment of its Shi’ite minority.
But the sides have attempted to mend relations in recent months. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish relations in a China-mediated deal.
In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh, while Saudi Arabia is expected to reopen its diplomatic mission in Tehran "soon," Prince Faisal said.
Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of Iranian security, but he added that "Iran has never equated security with militarism but sees it as a broad concept including political, cultural, social, economic, and trade aspects."
Prince Faisal is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hand the Iranian leader an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in the future.
Iran has been accused by the West of fomenting extremist activity in the region and of attempting to acquire nuclear weapons, charges Tehran has denied.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s close relations with the United States have soured following several incidents, including the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed by Saudi agents inside the country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
With reporting by Reuters
- By AP
Bus Accident In Pakistan's Salt Mountain Range Kills 12
A bus traveling on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab Province overturned after its brakes failed on June 17, killing at least 12 people and leaving eight others injured, police and health officials said. Saqib Waheed, spokesman for the federal Motorway Police, said the bus was traveling from the capital, Islamabad, to the eastern city of Lahore when its brakes failed about 135 kilometers from the capital on a sharp turn in the Salt Mountain range. Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety standards are largely compromised and traffic rules regularly violated and rarely enforced. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Demands Serbia 'Immediately' Release Three Detained Kosovar Police Officers
The United States has urged Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to immediately release three Kosovar police officers detained on what it called “spurious charges.”
“We call on President Vucic and the Serbian government to immediately and unconditionally release the three Kosovo police detained on June 14,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement on June 17.
“Their arrest and ongoing detention on spurious charges has exacerbated an already tense situation,” it added.
The statement said Washington continues “to call on both Serbia and Kosovo to follow the three-point plan outlined by the EU and return to the EU-facilitated Dialogue without delay.”
Kosovo said the three police officers went missing on June 14 during a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade, meanwhile, said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, said in a statement that it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
On June 16, the U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, called on Serbia to release the three, saying they did not intentionally cross the border and the "likely scenarios" were that they were abducted from inside Kosovo or "inadvertently crossed the boundary."
The three "had no intention to be in Serbia and should be released," Escobar told reporters in an online briefing.
The prosecutor’s office in the southwestern Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 16 ordered an investigation of the three Kosovo men and said they were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
The arrest of the officers came after weeks of tensions following clashes between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers in northern Kosovo that left 30 peacekeepers injured last month.
Local ethnic Serbs have taken to the streets in protest after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted
Earlier on June 17, Kosovar police told RFE/RL that two shock bombs exploded late on June 16 in North Mitrovica, causing no damages or injuries but raising tensions in the already nervous region near the Serbian border.
Stoltenberg Likely To Be Asked To Remain As NATO Chief, Sources Say
Jens Stoltenberg is expected to be asked to remain as NATO secretary-general for another year, a source familiar with the discussions and a U.S. official said on June 17, as the alliance has struggled to decide on a replacement ahead of a mid-July summit in Lithuania. Stoltenberg's term has already been prolonged three times, and he is due to step down in September after nine years at the helm. The Norwegian has broad support among the alliance and continues to be an effective leader, the source, who requested anonymity, told Reuters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Strikes, Shelling Kill Civilians In Kharkiv And Kherson As Fighting Under Way In Eastern, Southern Ukraine
Russian missile strikes and shelling killed at least six people over the past 24 hours in Ukraine, regional officials said, as the Ukrainian military reported limited advances in its recently launched counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Four people were killed when a Russian anti-tank missile hit a civilian car in the Kharkiv region on June 17, Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. The incident occurred in the village of Huryiv Kozachok, about 1 kilometer from the Russian border, Synyehubov said.
In the southern region of Kherson, two people were killed and 25 others were wounded over the past day by Russian shelling, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 17.
Kherson city was hit by 44 Russian shells, Prokudin said, adding that Russian forces targeted residential neighborhoods, buildings housing educational and administrative institutions, and a Kherson commercial center.
Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, hitting private houses, commercial centers, and power lines, the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, said on Telegram.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, the city of Vuhledar came under Russian artillery fire 20 times over the past day, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on June 17.
In Russia, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said on June 17 that Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on a refinery in the city of Novozybkov, some 50 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.
"Overnight, Russian military air-defense units in Novozybkov repulsed an attack by Ukraine's military on the Druzhba oil refinery. Thanks to the professionalism of our military's air defense, three aircraft-type drones were destroyed," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram, without mentioning any damage.
The information could not be independently verified. Drone attacks on energy facilities inside Russia have been stepped up recently.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said that all attempted missile attacks on the Kyiv region had been repelled over the past day. The military said six Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles were downed by Ukrainian air defenses.
On the battlefield, the General Staff said that fighting continues in Donetsk around the flashpoint towns of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where 36 battles were fought by Ukrainian forces over the past 24 hours.
Late on June 16, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukrainian forces were engaged in offensive operations in several areas in southern Ukraine as part of their counteroffensive.
Malyar said that Ukrainian units achieved partial tactical successes in the directions they were advancing, Malyar said on Telegram, without giving details.
"They are gradually moving forward," she said, adding that following Ukrainian advances, Russian forces had beefed up their defenses in the Berdyansk and Mariupol areas and increased their firepower by transferring troops and equipment there from other fronts while also expanding mine fields.
Malyar's statement could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on June 17 demanded more tanks from the country's defense industry for the war against Ukraine.
During a visit to a manufacturing plant in the Siberian city of Omsk, Shoigu insisted on "strict adherence to the timetable for the implementation of the state defense order," the ministry announced.
Shoigu's office said that "he set the task of further expanding production capacities for tanks and heavy flame-throwing systems."
With reporting by dpa
African Delegation Presses Putin To Seek 'Path To Peace' In Ukraine, Offers Mediation
The delegation of African leaders visiting St. Petersburg for talks with President Vladimir Putin said the war in Ukraine not only affects Russia and the region but is also taking its toll on the rest of the world, as group members said they sought to said a "clear message" to the Kremlin chief to take the "path to peace.”
"This war has to have an end.... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who led the delegation, said on June 17.
"This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world," Ramaphosa said. He said the group was ready to work as a mediator with the two sides.
Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who currently heads the African Union, told Putin that "we have come to listen to you and through you to hear the voice of the Russian people."
"We wanted to encourage you to enter into negotiations with Ukraine," he said.
The delegation -- which, besides Ramaphosa and Assoumani, includes the presidents of Senegal, and Zambia, as well as Egypt’s prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda -- arrived in Russia's second-largest city after a visit to Ukraine, where they held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 16.
Ramaphosa said he put forward to the Russians a 10-point “initiative in search of peace” but said the group's proposals were “not in competition” with others that have been presented, likely referring to plans put forth by Zelenskiy that demand a Russian withdrawal from all Ukrainian territory.
Ramaphosa added that the African nations "recognize the sovereignty of nations and countries in accordance with the UN Charter that must be respected."
A Kremlin spokesman said the group’s proposals were “difficult to realize” but that Putin had shown an "interest” in them. Details were not immediately released.
Putin, whose forces have suffered heavy losses since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and occupy much of Ukrainian territory, told the delegation that he welcomed the "African friends’ balanced attitude to the Ukraine crisis" and that he appreciated their "interest in finding a solution to the conflict."
He also said he was "open to a constructive dialogue with all those who seek peace," according to the state-run TASS news agency, even as Russia stepped up its deadly air assaults on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
African leaders have been increasingly concerned that a protracted war will have an even stronger impact on their continent.
Africa relies heavily on grain and fertilizer imports from Russia and Ukraine and has been hit hard by rising grain prices.
At a joint news conference with the African delegation on June 16 in Kyiv, Zelenskiy reiterated that any talks with Russia at the current stage of the war would be in Russia's advantage.
Ramaphosa had suggested that the war should be ended through immediate negotiations and called for "de-escalation" on both sides. But the Ukrainian leader firmly rejected the idea.
"To allow any negotiations with Russia now while the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze everything: pain and suffering," Zelenskiy said. "We need real peace, and therefore, a real withdrawal of Russian troops from our entire independent land."
The Ukrainian president said later that he invited the African leaders to take part in a global peace summit that Ukraine is preparing.
"Ukraine will be heard all over the world, and we will involve the whole world in the implementation of the Peace Formula," he said on Twitter.
The countries represented in the delegation have had different positions toward Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with South Africa, Senegal, Uganda, and Congo refraining from a direct condemnation of Moscow.
Egypt, Zambia, and Comoros voted against Russia in October during a vote on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion.
Putin, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, said Russia has "never closed the door" on the idea of Ukraine peace talks.
Moscow has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.
Even with the arrival of the African delegation -- which includes officials from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt -- the Ukrainian capital was targeted by fresh Russian air strikes.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the air strikes were a "message" to the African delegation that Russia was not serious about any peace talks.
WATCH: The flooding of the Dnieper River caused by the breach of the Kakhovka dam has left many riverside villages without food and drinking water. Ukrainian volunteers must brave Russian drones and artillery fire to make deliveries.
"Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Kuleba said on Twitter.
Peter Stano, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, also commented on the attack.
"With what happened today, it's very obvious also to the African leaders how sincere Putin is about stopping the conflict," Stano said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Receives Ransom Requests From Russia-Linked Group After Data Breach
The U.S. Department of Energy received ransom requests from a Russia-linked extortion group at its nuclear waste facility and at scientific education facilities, a spokesperson said on June 16. Data was "compromised" at the two entities as part of a global hacking campaign on June 15. The ransom requests came in an e-mail and the entities “did not engage,” said the spokesperson. The requests were linked to an extortion group called CI0p, which said it had erased data taken from government agencies. The U.S. cybersecurity agency said it had not seen any significant impacts. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Confirmed Russian Troop Losses Climb To More Than 25,500, Report Says
A project of the BBC and independent Russian media outlet Mediazona says it has confirmed the deaths of 25,528 Russian troops in the war with Ukraine. Among the losses are more than 2,150 officers belonging to the Russian Army and other law enforcement agencies. The deaths of 161 military pilots also were confirmed, the joint project said in June 16. Only deaths established through open sources -- documents, messages from relatives, and data on graves -- were counted. The Russian Defense Ministry does not disclose data on personnel losses and does not comment on figures reported by journalists. To read the full story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Putin Says First Nuclear Warheads Already In Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a first batch of tactical nuclear weapons has been delivered to Belarus. “We will move part of the tactical weapons to Belarusian territory. The first nuclear charges have already been delivered. We will complete this action by the end of summer," Putin told a forum in St. Petersburg, adding, "This is an element of deterrence.” On May 25, Moscow and Minsk signed documents allowing for the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus -- the first move of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Envoy Blasts Hungary For 'Homophobic' Policies
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary on June 16 blasted the policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government for stirring up hatred against gay people. "LGBTQ people are under attack in countries around the world, including in Hungary," David Pressman told the Budapest Pride festival. Fomenting hatred to rally supporters is nothing new, "but the consequences on the psyche and health of individuals, families, communities, and of nations are real and devastating," said Pressman, who is gay. Hungary's constitution says that marriage is only possible between a man and a woman, and other laws restrict the lives of same-sex couples.
- By RFE/RL
IAEA Concerned About Reservoir's Depletion After Grossi Visit To Nuclear Plant
The UN nuclear watchdog said on June 16 after a visit by its chief to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine that it was unclear whether water from the Kakhovka dam's reservoir can still be pumped to the plant.
There are indications that some water from the reservoir remains available, but it is unclear if the level is high enough to pump it for use at the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on June 16 in a statement.
The pumps, which were last in operation about a week ago, might be replaced with new ones "that can potentially continue to access water at lower reservoir levels," the IAEA said.
The reservoir was a main source of water for cooling the six reactors and filling ponds at the plant before the dam on the Dnieper River ruptured last week. Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction. Moscow denies any involvement and blames Ukraine.
The bursting of the dam has further complicated an already difficult situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya plant, which has repeatedly been affected by downed external power lines that are also vital to ensuring the cooling necessary to prevent a nuclear meltdown.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi led a delegation to the plant on June 15 and issued a detailed statement a day later.
"The breach of the dam has identified vulnerable points in the plant's water supply chain and there is a need to adapt the entire system to the new situation," he said. "But I could also see that the plant is taking concrete steps to address these challenges, stabilize the situation, and enable the plant to ensure sufficient cooling water also in the future."
The situation requires continuous close monitoring, but for now it is being controlled, and there are measures being implemented to buy some time to prepare additional back-up water-supply options, Grossi added.
Grossi observed how the level of the reservoir has declined since the dam ruptured on June 6. He could see that the plant's large cooling pond and different channels at or near the site hold sufficient reserves to provide cooling water in the short to medium term in case the reservoir can no longer be used, the statement said.
Water from the discharge channel of the nearby Zaporizhzhya thermal power plant currently supplies the nuclear power plant's ponds, which cool the six shutdown reactors and spent fuel, he said. The water also keeps a separate cooling pond full.
Together, the discharge channel and the large cooling pond can provide cooling water for some months provided they stay intact, the statement said.
Plant officials informed Grossi that additional cooling water can be pumped from an underground water system and on-site wells, but it is not yet known whether these wells can provide all the water needed.
Grossi's visit was already scheduled before the dam burst as a follow-up to his proposal to the UN Security Council on May 30 of five principles for the protection of the plant. The principles include no attacks at or from the site and no storage of heavy weapons at the site.
"From now on, we will be monitoring compliance with these principles, which are designed to prevent a nuclear accident during the armed conflict, which is showing clear signs of intensifying in the region where the plant is located. This requires a strengthened IAEA presence," Grossi said.
With reporting by Reuters
Two Iranians Accused Of Organizing Protests Detained, 'Confessions' Broadcast
Iranian state news agencies have reported the arrest of two young men accused of being part of a team that manages a Telegram channel associated with the wave of protests sweeping the country.
The agencies, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), revealed the arrests on June 15 while also broadcasting what some suspect were "forced confessions."
Video of the confessions, produced by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi, contains blurred images of two men, along with footage of protests in the city of Mashhad. The Telegram channel Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods has been accused by the authorities of instigating the protests.
It was not clear whether the confessions were made under duress. Iranian authorities have been accused by many of those arrested, along with rights groups, of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The channel is allegedly managed by four people, including the "owner" and "three administrators."
The identities of the two men arrested and the other two involved in the channel are not disclosed in the video, though one of the detainees, whose face cannot be seen, is introduced as the owner of the channel, while the other is said to be an administrator and is given the pseudonym Ali Kianloo.
In one part of the video, the "owner" refers to the start of protests following the killing of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police. He says that after the protests started, "we saw that other cities in Iran, like the cities in Kurdistan and Tehran, were protesting, so we thought we'd start a channel, get active, and call for protests."
Meanwhile, the administrator says their goal was to "call for protests and establish the Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods channel" concurrent with the spread of unrest in other cities.
The video also claims that in addition to calling for protests, the Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods channel showed how to make Molotov cocktails and engage with security forces.
The detention of the two men came on the eve the birthday of Majidreza Rahnavard, a protester who was hanged in a public execution in Mashhad on December 12 -- just 23 days after his arrest -- after being convicted of killing two members of the security forces.
The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
The protests in Mashhad, the birthplace of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, were some of the biggest following the September 2022 death of Amini.
Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they would react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Senior Iranian Official Says President Approves Adding More Surveillance Cameras
A senior Iranian law enforcement official says President Ebrahim Raisi has approved an increase in the number of surveillance cameras around the country in the face of ongoing civil disobedience against the mandatory hijab law for women.
Ahmadreza Radan, the commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement Force, said on June 15 that the president agreed with a request to increase the "coverage level" by surveillance cameras as part of the implementation of "dealing with hijab removal through cameras."
The authorities have intensified efforts to enforce the Islamic dress code as more women flout the law. They have been emboldened by nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
During the demonstrations, women and girls have removed and burned their head scarves, while students, who have also been at the forefront of the demonstrations, have flouted the law on campuses, sparking a crackdown by school security.
While Radan described the goal as "ensuring maximum security in various dimensions," the context of the nationwide "Women, life, freedom" protests suggests that the surveillance cameras are an attempt to control protesters and opponents of the hijab law.
According to Radan, surveillance cameras will be used to monitor public spaces for women not wearing the head scarf and offenders will receive a warning via SMS. Repeated offenders could face hefty fines and lose access to mobile-phone and Internet services and other penalties, the authorities said.
Despite the increased pressure to conform, resistance to the mandatory hijab continues with daily images being published of women in public places in various cities not wearing the head scarf in a direct challenge to the authorities.
The semiofficial Fars news agency published a video on June 15 showing some people in civilian clothes on Valiasr Street in Tehran giving "hijab reminders" to women. The video also showed the blurred national ID cards of some of those detained.
The news agency claimed that "unveiled" individuals were "identified" in this way using "artificial intelligence."
However, social-media users questioned the assertion, noting a mobile camera was used in the video. They say the government is just trying to intimidate opponents of the mandatory hijab.
Iran has already used surveillance cameras to identify protesters.
A group that hacked the website of the presidency on May 29 said it found a document marked "very confidential" that showed that the Sarallah base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Tehran, which plays a key role in suppressing popular protests, had asked the government to pay its debt for installing "facial-recognition" cameras in the Tehran subway.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Provides $205 Million In Additional Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine
The United States will provide an additional $205 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 16. The aid "provides the people of Ukraine with critical support, including food, safe drinking water, protection services, education, livelihoods, legal assistance, accessible shelter, health care, and more," Blinken said in a statement. The money also helps family members maintain contact if they have been separated or displaced, he said. More than 6 million people have left Ukraine and more than 5 million have been internally displaced since Russia invaded in February 2022, Blinken said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
NATO Meeting Fails To Approve First Defense Plans Since Cold War
NATO defense ministers failed to reach agreement over new plans on how to respond to a Russian attack, and one diplomat blamed Turkey for thwarting them. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the ministers reviewed the plans -- the first since the end of the Cold War and given impetus by Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and were moving closer to agreement. But one diplomat said Turkey blocked the decision over the wording of geographical locations, including with regard to Cyprus. It's still possible to find a solution before the NATO summit in Vilnius, the diplomat added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Austrian Court Orders Retrial In Extradition Proceedings For Ukrainian Businessman Firtash
An Austrian court has ruled in favor of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, sending his case back to the beginning as the United States looks to have him extradited to face corruption charges.
The Higher Regional Court in Vienna on June 16 said it concluded that new facts and evidence in the case had raised concerns over a February 2017 court decision to extradite Firtash to the United States, adding that the case must be sent for retrial to find out if the new information is true and is sufficient enough to block his extradition.
Firtash, once a powerful ally of Ukraine's ousted, Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych, faces a U.S. indictment accusing him of conspiracy to pay bribes in India to mine titanium, which is used in jet engines.
He denies any wrongdoing.
Firtash was arrested in Austria in 2014 and then freed on 125 million-euro ($136 million) bail, kicking off a still-unresolved legal saga.
A Vienna court initially ruled against extradition on the grounds that the indictment was politically motivated, but in February 2017, a higher court overruled the decision and concluded that Firtash must be extradited.
Last month, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said Firtash, along with managers of companies under his control, had been served with "notices of suspicion" of embezzlement.
According to the SBU, the damage the State Treasury suffered from the embezzlement activities allegedly committed by Firtash's group in Ukraine's gas-transit system are estimated at up to 18 billion hryvnyas ($484 million) between 2016 and 2022 as part of a "large-scale scheme."
Ukraine has sought to reduce the political influence that some businessmen have enjoyed since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The European Union has also made tackling corruption a priority for Kyiv as it tries to join the bloc.
In June 2021, Kyiv imposed sanctions on Firtash, accusing him of selling titanium products that Ukraine said ended up being used by Russian military enterprises. Firtash denied the allegations at the time.
With reporting by The Washington Post and AP
Armenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan Of Ethnic Cleansing In Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" with its continued blockade of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
In a speech to parliament in Yerevan on June 16, Pashinian said Baku's installation of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor and its ongoing blockade of the only road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh were "actions that once again substantiate our fear that Azerbaijan is conducting a policy of ethnic cleansing."
"Even the supply of essential food to Nagorno-Karabakh has been stopped. In other words, food does not enter Nagorno-Karabakh from the outside world, and citizens in need of urgent medical assistance are not allowed to pass through the Lachin Corridor," he added, saying a meeting of foreign ministers from the two countries will be held in Washington next week.
In response, Azerbaijan rejected the allegation and said it had created conditions for the safe and efficient transit of ethnic Armenian residents in Nagorno-Karabakh, through the Lachin checkpoint.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
In mid-December, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing the road known as the Lachin Corridor, which Pashinian said should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Baku in April erected a checkpoint along the route, saying it was necessary to control the supply of arms being sent to the region and to end illegal mining operations. It said the road remained open to humanitarian aid, claims Yerevan disputes.
Both sides this week accused the other of "provocations."
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship In 2020 Faces Criminal Charges
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her "moral principles," is facing a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on June 16 that Svitsina was placed in a detention center. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.
On May 18, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka the winner, blocking public transportation operations, and publishing on social media "negative information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then studying at the Ethnology and Folklore Department at Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka's scholarship amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent amid claims the election was rigged.
Vyasna also said on June 16 that the Minsk City Court sentenced a former employee of the capital's Kastrychnik district administration, Svyatlana Bychkouskya, in late May, to 5 1/2 years in prison on charges of inciting hatred, illegal usage of computer data, illegal usage of personal data, and abuse of office.
The charges are linked to the online personal data of law enforcement officers who were involved in the brutal dispersal of the unprecedented rallies that lasted for several months against the official results of the 2020 election.
Thousands have been arrested and most of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Kremlin-Critic Lawyer Stripped Of License Over Anti-War Stance
The Chamber of Attorneys in Moscow has stripped well-known Russian lawyer and outspoken Kremlin critic Ilya Novikov of his license to practice law for "behavior that disrupts trust." The decision was made because of an interview Novikov gave last month to the Popular Politics YouTube Channel, where he sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin for the ongoing war against Ukraine. In November, the Justice Ministry added Novikov, who currently resides in Ukraine, to the "foreign agents" list, and shortly after that the Interior Ministry added him to its wanted list on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Serbian Prosecutors Launch Investigation Of Detained Kosovar Officers
The prosecutor's office in the southwestern Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 16 ordered an investigation of three Kosovo Police officers detained this week in a border area in disputed circumstances.
The officers are being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances, the prosecutor's office in Kraljevo said in a statement.
The judge overseeing the preliminary proceedings also ordered the continued detention of the three officers, the statement said.
The Kosovar Foreign Ministry has been informed that the three police officers were ordered detained for 30 days and expressed concerns about how they have been treated.
It has been informed that the officers have been kept in inhumane conditions and deprived of food and adequate medical treatment, Deputy Foreign Minister Kreshnik Ahmeti told RFE/RL.
'What we learned today is serious and very disturbing because of the way they were treated during detention," Ahmeti said, adding that the ministry had asked the Red Cross and the Committee for the Prevention of Torture to look into the treatment of the three officers.
Kosovo says that the three men went missing on June 14 during a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade says the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, said in a statement that it remains unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
The U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, called on Serbia to release the three officers, saying they did not intentionally cross the border and the "likely scenarios" were that they were abducted from inside Kosovo or "inadvertently crossed the boundary."
The three "had no intention to be in Serbia and should be released," Escobar told reporters in an online briefing.
This "escalation on top of a previous escalation" is "really creating some very difficult conditions for the region, not just for Serbia and Kosovo," Escobar said.
The British Foreign Office on June 16 also called for their release and urged Kosovo and Serbia to "exercise maximum restraint, avoid unilateral measures and take immediate action to reduce tensions."
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier on June 16 invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Brussels for talks next week on defusing rising tensions.
A spokesman for Borrell said that Vucic and Kurti had been invited to Brussels and that more details were to be made public "at a later stage."
Kurti has said the detention of the officers was an act of aggression by Serbia. Vucic denied the accusations and accused Kurti of inciting conflict.
The mounting tensions prompted Borrell to say the bloc's negotiators were "again in crisis-management mode."
The arrest of the police officers came after weeks of tensions following clashes between ethnic Serbs and KFOR in northern Kosovo that left 30 peacekeepers injured last month.
Meanwhile, at the Merdare border crossing about 60 trucks were waiting on the Serbian side to enter Kosovo, RFE/RL correspondents reported on June 16, after the Kosovar government announced the previous day that it was tightening border controls with Serbia "for security reasons."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Abducted Turkish-Kyrgyz Educator Handed Lengthy Prison Term In Turkey On Terrorism Charge
BISHKEK -- A Turkish-Kyrgyz educator who was abducted by Turkish agents in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 has been sentenced to 21 years in prison on a charge of "establishing an armed terrorist group," Turkish media reports said on June 16, adding that Orhan Inandi had been "brought to Turkey via an "operation" carried out by the National Intelligence Organization.
Inandi, who headed the Turkish-language Sapat school system in Kyrgyzstan, was abducted by Turkish agents in Bishkek in June 2021.
Turkish officials have called Inandi a top Central Asian leader of the Gulen movement, which is led by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former close friend of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan before falling out of favor and becoming a rival.
Turkey considers the movement, known as Hizmet in Turkish, to be a terrorist organization, though it is mainly involved in educational activities and promoting civil society. Its schools in Kyrgyzstan are considered prestigious and have been attended by thousands of people, many of them now serving in government.
Turkey blames Gulen supporters for an attempted coup in 2016 that killed some 250 people. Turkey arrested tens of thousands of people while purging the civil service and military of people suspected of being loyal to Gulen. It has also had many so-called Gulenists living abroad extradited to face charges in Turkey.
Inandi, 55, had lived in Kyrgyzstan since 1995 and holds dual Turkish-Kyrgyz citizenship. He claimed he was tortured while in custody in Turkey.
Hundreds of people demonstrated in Kyrgyzstan after his disappearance and abduction in 2021. Many accused Kyrgyz officials of complicity in the kidnapping.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said such charges were absurd and that Bishkek would demand the quick return of Inandi to his family in Kyrgyzstan. He blamed local authorities for allowing the abduction to take place.
The UN Committee Against Torture said in November that the Kyrgyz state was responsible for Inandi's kidnapping.
With reporting by Anadolu
Another Crimean Tatar Activist Gets A Lengthy Prison Term in Russia On Terrorism Charges
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced another Crimean Tatar activist to 20 years in prison -- more than the sentence prosecutors sought -- on terrorism charges.
The Southern Military District Court sentenced Ansar Osmanov on June 16, with the first five years of his term to be spent in a prison cell and the remainder in a penal colony.
Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Osmanov to 18 years in prison but in an unusual move, the judge handed the defendant a longer prison term. No explanation for the longer sentence was given.
Osmanov rejected the charges and called his sentence a continuation of the repression Crimean Tatars faced during Soviet times.
Osmanov was arrested along with three other Crimean Tatar activists by Russia-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea in February last year after their homes were searched. They were all accused of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization but is legal in Ukraine.
The Moscow-based Memorial human rights group has recognized all four detained men as political prisoners.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped up.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
