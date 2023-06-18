Accessibility links

Serbia

Serbian Anti-Government Protesters Block Highway

Serbian Anti-Government Protesters Block Highway
Serbian Anti-Government Protesters Block Highway

Tens of thousands joined an anti-government march in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on June 17. It was the seventh in a series of mass protests held after two unrelated gun attacks in early May. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of the country’s political leaders and the shutdown of tabloids and broadcasters they say are promoting violence. The protesters blocked a highway leading through the city. They pledged to continue the blockades and extend them to other cities until their demands are met.

