Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom has pledged to allocate 6 million euros ($1.13 million) to decorate the interior of the Church of St. Sava in Belgrade. Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Irinej and Gazprom manager Olga Andreyeva signed an agreement on the donation on March 23 in Belgrade. Serbian and Russian officials attended the signing ceremony. The construction of St. Sava's Church started in 1935 but was never completed.