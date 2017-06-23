Vucic To Be Inaugurated As Serbia's President

Serbia's new president, Aleksandar Vucic, is set to be inaugurated in a ceremony attended by many foreign leaders and dignitaries amid scheduled protests against what his critics describe as his increasingly tight grip on power in the Balkan country.

The 46-year-old Vucic was sworn in on May 31, succeeding Tomislav Nikolic, at a ceremony in parliament that was marred by protests in Belgrade supported by the majority of opposition parties and leaders.

Once an ultranationalist who served as information minister in the administration of strongman Slobodan Milosevic, Vucic has solidified his grip on power by reinventing himself as a reformer committed to Serbia's drive toward European Union membership.

Vucic's first-round presidential election victory on April 2 came nearly a year after his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won parliamentary elections, giving the party control over the entire legislative and governing process.

Some critics have warned that such a concentration of power could push the Balkan country back into the autocracy Milosevic symbolized during his decade in power.

Vucic's inauguration ceremony in Belgrade is due to be attended by some 5,000 guests, including high-level envoys from the United States and Russia.

The U.S. delegation is headed by Hoyt Brian Yee, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, while Russia will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

The presidents of five neighboring countries -- Slovenia, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Bosnia-Herzegovina -- are also expected to attend, while Germany is to be represented by former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. Beijing has sent the vice president of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, Ji Bingxuan, as its representative.

They will be joined by senior officials from Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Austria.

Meanwhile, new protests against Vucic have been announced for June 23, at the same time as the inauguration ceremony, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT/UTC).

While Vucic pledges to prepare the nation of 7.3 million people for EU accession by 2019, he also opposes joining NATO.

He has also pushed for deeper economic and diplomatic ties with longtime ally Moscow and condemned Western sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Vucic won praise for naming the minister of public administration and local government, Ana Brnabic, as the next prime minister.

The move made Brnabic the first openly gay prime minister in the Balkan region and the first Serbian woman in the government's top job.

Her appointment for the government last year was hailed by rights groups as historic for the Balkan country, whose gay community often faces discrimination, harassment, and violence.

Vucic has promised to boost gay rights as part of efforts to move closer to EU membership.