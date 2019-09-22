Serbian Activists Demand Ban On Small Hydropower Plants
Hundreds have protested outside Serbia's presidency against small hydropower plants, arguing that they ruin local ecosystems. The September 21 rally was joined by environmental activists from different parts of Serbia. They demand a ban on the construction of new small hydropower plants and have removed those that have been built illegally, including many in nature reserves. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has promised to meet the activists on September 29.