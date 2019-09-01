Serbian Protesters Pelt Presidential Palace With Toilet Paper

Serbian anti-government protesters marched in the streets of Belgrade for the 39th Saturday in a row on August 31. They expressed opposition to President Aleksandar Vucic by throwing rolls of toilet paper at his official seat. Another flank of the march headed to the headquarters of Serbia's public radio and television broadcaster, RTS. The protesters brought stickers with bar charts suggesting that Vucic's party took advantage of disproportionate coverage by RTS in the 2016 parliamentary elections.