Serbian Antigovernment Marches Continue To Draw Thousands

Thousands of protesters turned out for a 23rd-straight weekend march on May 11 in Belgrade. The rallies have been going on in the Serbian capital since December 2018, when they started in condemnation of an assault on an opposition politician. The protesters later added demands such as the resignations of Serbia's leading officials and neutrality of the public radio and television broadcaster. The May 11 march ended at a "free zone" -- a tent pitched by the protesters a week ago.