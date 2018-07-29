Serbian Lawyer Who Helped Defend Milosevic Shot Dead

A prominent lawyer who was once on the defense team of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic during his war crimes trial has been shot dead in Belgrade, officials say.

Dragoslav Ognjanovic, 57, was shot down outside his apartment building in the Novi Beograd neighborhood late on July 28, according to the Interior Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that Ognjanovic’s 26-year-old son was wounded in the right arm.

Police said they were searching for the attacker and had no information on the motive for the attack.

Ognjanovic served in the early 2000s on a legal team that helped to defend Milosevic during his trial before the ex-International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

The former president of Serbia was arrested in 2001 and held at the UN court in The Hague, Netherlands, for genocide and other war crimes committed during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

But Milosevic died in the tribunal's detention unit in 2006 before a verdict was reached.

Ognjanovic also served as a defense lawyer in a number of high-profile mafia cases in Serbia and Montenegro.

Several prominent members of Serbian and Montenegrin organized crime networks have been killed in Belgrade in recent years.

Police described the killings as being part of a gang war over the illegal drugs market.

In a joint statement, the heads of the Bar Association of Serbia and the Bar Association of Belgrade said the shooting of Ognjanovic was "the last in a series of numerous attacks on lawyers."

"[We will] exert maximum pressure on the competent state authorities in order to find the perpetrators of this crime in the shortest possible time," Viktor Gostiljac and Jugoslav Tintor said.

With reporting by Reuters