Serbia Votes In Elections Expected To Cement Ruling Party's Hold On Power

Voting has started in Serbia in a parliamentary election expected to tighten President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling party's grip on power amid an opposition boycott in Europe’s first national election since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered most of the continent.



Vucic’s center-right conservative ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which has led the Balkan state for the past eight years, is expected to secure nearly 60 percent of the vote in the June 21 balloting, according to opinion polls.



Vucic’s coalition partner, the Socialist Party (SPS), is tapped to come in second at around 10 percent. Several right-wing and liberal parties may make it over a 3 percent threshold to enter the 250-seat parliament but are unlikely to provide checks on the government’s power. Some of the smaller parties are believed to be close to the government or controlled by it.

Some 6.5 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots at more than 8,000 polling stations across the country.



The results of the vote at a time when upcoming U.S.-brokered talks with Kosovo have brought the Balkan country into the geopolitical spotlight, are expected to leave a further empowered Vucic facing a fragmented and weak opposition with looming questions over the trajectory of democracy in the country.



Several liberal and right-wing opposition parties under the banner of the Alliance for Serbia are advocating a boycott of the vote, citing what they say is an unfair playing field exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Before the boycott, the alliance polled around 10 percent.

'Near-Complete Domination Of Media'



Serbia was in election-campaign mode when a state of emergency was declared in March over the coronavirus, and elections scheduled for April 26 were pushed back to June 21.



The pandemic has boosted Vucic’s popularity, given the relatively few deaths in the country until now and state handouts to soften its economic impact.



Meanwhile, restrictions during the state of emergency – which interrupted more than a year of weekly pro-democracy protests -- have hampered opposition campaigning.

Opposition groups also accuse Vucic, who is not himself up for re-election, of using his position as president to promote his party and exerting complete control over the media.



"This is the most recent in a series of elections called by this government with the purpose of consolidating its position, strategically set for a time when they know they can win, and under conditions of near-complete domination of media and other mechanisms of communication," Eric Gordy, a professor at the University College London’s School of Slavonic and East European Studies, told RFE/RL.



"But the boycott is weak, and is unlikely to achieve its purpose," he said, adding that there are "legitimate questions" that have been raised within the opposition as to how wise it is to boycott local elections in towns where the opposition controls local governments.



In May, the U.S.-based Freedom House said it no longer considers Serbia a democracy "after years of increasing state capture, abuse of power, and strongman tactics" by Vucic.



The democracy watchdog said in its annual report for 2020 that since the SNS came to power in 2012 it "has steadily eroded political rights and civil liberties, putting pressure on independent media, the political opposition, and civil society organizations."



Geopolitics In The Spotlight



Vucic is set to further strengthen his hand at home as he simultaneously courts the United States, the European Union, China, and Serbia’s traditional ally Russia.



The expected mandate from the election comes amid intensified international efforts to restart dialogue with Kosovo, an ethnic Albanian province whose independence Belgrade does not recognize.



Richard Grenell, the U.S. special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo negotiations, last week said he had received commitments from both Vucic and his Kosovo counterpart, Hashim Thaci, to meet at the White House on June 27 with the aim of reviving stalled talks to resolve differences between the two countries.



Kosovo was part of Serbia until an armed uprising by the ethnic Albanian majority population in 1998-99 triggered a Serbian crackdown. This in turn prompted a NATO bombing campaign against Serbia to force its troops out of Kosovo. Belgrade and Moscow both refuse to recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.



Grenell said the White House meeting "opens the door to new economic development and investment'' to pave the way for a political solution.



But first Vucic will travel on June 24 to meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Serbia’s main ally alongside China in rejecting Kosovo’s independence.



Serbia seeks European Union membership and for years the bloc has led talks, which stalled in 2018. Serbia’s EU membership bid is contingent on settling its disputes with Kosovo.



Polls remain open until 8:00 p.m. First preliminary results are expected within hours of the closing of polls.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, AFP, AP, and Reuters