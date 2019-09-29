Serbian Protesters Target Plagiarism Scandal, CCTV, Public Spending

Anti-government protesters marched in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, for the 43rd Saturday in a row on September 27. The protests started in December after leftist opposition leader Borko Stefanovic was beaten by masked attackers. Besides calls for the resignation of top officials, protesters have gradually added a variety of demands. The September 27 march focused on three issues: a plagiarism controversy involving Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali, the government's refusal to share information on new security cameras installed by the Chinese company Huawei, and the costly renovation of the Belgrade's central Republic Square which has been heavily criticized.