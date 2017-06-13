U.S. Justice Department Chief To Testify To Senate On Russia Contacts

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is to testify publicly on June 13 before a Senate committee investigating Russia's alleged election interference and ties between Russian officials and President Donald Trump's associates.

Pressure had been building on Sessions to speak openly before the Senate Intelligence Committee since before last week's momentous testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Sessions, who heads the U.S. Justice Department, is one of several of Trump's past and current associates whose interactions with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign have come under scrutiny.

Along with the Senate committee, the FBI has been conducting a criminal investigation.

Trump fired Comey on May 9, and bragged to Russian officials a day later about it, according to a document of the meeting read to the media by a U.S. official.

"He was crazy, a real nut job," Trump said about Comey, according to the document.

During his June 8 Senate testimony, Comey suggested possible conflicts of interest or even obstruction of justice.

Sessions, meanwhile, had recused himself from oversight of the FBI's Russian probes, owing to his meetings with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

However, he ultimately co-signed the letter recommending Comey's firing, something Comey suggested was unusual.