Seven Foreigners In Moscow Hospital May Have Coronavirus

Seven people all believed to be from China have been hospitalized in Moscow with a preliminary diagnosis of coronavirus, TASS reported, citing unidentified people in the medical field.

The seven individuals were all suffering from high temperatures, TASS reported.

The individuals were part of a group of more than 20 foreigners that arrived in Moscow a few days ago. They were staying in a hotel in northwestern Moscow.

It would be the first cases of coronavirus in Russia.

Cases of the virus have been reported in the United States, France, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, as well as in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.

No one outside of China has died.

Based on reporting by TASS