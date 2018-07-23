Russian Lawyer Who Provided Prison-Beating Video Flees, Seeks State Protection

A lawyer who gave a Russian newspaper a video showing the brutal beating of a prison inmate has fled the country while seeking protection from state law enforcement authorities.

The Public Verdict Foundation said on July 23 that Irina Biryukova, who is a lawyer with the NGO, left the country the day the video was published by the independent Novaya Gazeta last week.

Biryukova has sent a letter to the head of the federal Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, urging the Russian authorities to provide security to provide for her safety and that of her family, Public Verdict said on Facebook.

The 10-minute video, posted online by Novaya Gazeta on July 20, has shocked viewers inside and outside Russia and deepened concerns about allegations of torture in the country's jails, prisons, and police precincts.

The video, which Public Verdict said was shot at Corrective Colony No. 1 in the Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow, shows a prisoner identified as Yevgeny Makarov lying on a desk without pants while two people in uniform forcibly hold his hands up behind his back. At least 10 other uniformed men methodically hit the man's legs and heels with rubber truncheons and fists, while he cries and begs them to stop beating him.

The Investigative Committee said on July 23 that all the officers who took part in the beating have been identified and six of them have been detained. Yaroslavl regional ombudsman Sergei Baburkin said on July 22 that 17 FSIN officers had been suspended over the video.

Novaya Gazeta said that the video was shot in June 2017.

Reports of systemic torture in the Yaroslavl facility, and in Russian prisons generally, have circulated for some time.



In April 2017, Public Verdict said that Makarov and two other inmates at the Yaroslavl prison -- Ruslan Vakhapov, and Ivan Nepomnyashchikh -- had been tortured by guards there.

Nepomnyashchikh, who was imprisoned following clashes at a protest on the eve of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration in 2012, served his 30-month term at the Yaroslavl prison.

The European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to thoroughly investigate the allegations, but a court in Yaroslavl ruled that investigations were not necessary, citing a purported lack of evidence.

With reporting by Novaya Gazeta, TASS, and Interfax