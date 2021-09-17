Shanghai Cooperation Organization Leaders Meet In Dushanbe With Afghanistan In Focus

Leaders of the Russia and China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are holding talks in the Tajik capital with their attention centered on the regional fallout from the U.S.-led international military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power.



Founded 20 years ago to combat what it calls the “three evils” of separatism, extremism, and terrorism, the Eurasian security bloc initially consisted of China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan before India and Pakistan joined in 2017.



How the leaders from those disparate countries will find common ground in Dushanbe is unclear, with the SCO members holding differing views on how to deal with Afghanistan’s new rulers.



What is certain is that with Afghanistan facing a looming major humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan’s Central Asian neighbors are wary of the security threats emanating from the war-torn country and the potential for tens of thousands of refugees to pour over the border.



The SCO summit on September 17 comes a day after leaders of another regional security bloc -- the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)-- also held talks in Tajikistan’s capital.



The two days of talks come as Moscow and Beijing move to assert themselves as key players in the region following the rapid collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul at the end of a 20-year U.S.-led military mission in Afghanistan.



Both security groupings have been viewed as Moscow's and Beijing's counters to U.S. geopolitical dominance.



Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the talks in Dushanbe via video conference after self-isolating because of close contact with several people in his inner circle who tested positive for COVID-19.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also participating in the meeting virtually.



Beyond the attention being put on the situation in Afghanistan after Taliban militants swept into Kabul on August 15, full membership in the group for Iran is said to be on the table.



Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whose country holds observer status in the organization, is attending the gathering.



Addressing the summit via video link, Putin said Moscow “supports the decision to start Iran's SCO membership process, which has been submitted for approval to the SCO Council of Heads of State.”



Afghanistan also holds observer status at the SCO, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier this week that the Taliban had not been invited to observe proceedings in Dushanbe.



Putin called for contacts between the SCO and Kabul and insisted that the organization should do its "utmost" to prevent the threats of "terrorism, drug trafficking and religious extremism" emanating from Afghanistan.

Beijing has also called on the Taliban to hold to its pledge to restrain militants seeking independence for the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Xi said SCO member nations should help drive a smooth transition in Afghanistan and help it develop an inclusive political structure and follow moderate internal and external policies, according to Chinese state media.



Tajikistan remains hostile to the Taliban and is concerned about what the group could mean for its own internal security, while India views the militants as a Pakistani proxy -- which Islamabad denies.

Speaking at the SCO summit, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon called for "bolstering the capability of the SCO’s regional anti-terrorist structure and stepping up the interaction of our countries’ law enforcement agencies and special services" in order to counter the "challenges and threats" emanating from neighboring Afghanistan.



Rahmon expressed serious concern over the situation in the Panjshir Valley, the last pocket of resistance to the Taliban's takeover, reiterating his call for the international community to provide emergency assistance to the province, which he said has been under a "complete [Taliban] blockade for about two months."



Kazakhstan's President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev proposed the organization of a hub in the southeastern Kazakh city of Almaty for international aid to Afghanistan.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev, whose country also borders Afghanistan, called for the unfreezing of the country's assets kept in foreign banks to facilitate dialogue with the Taliban-led government in Kabul.

Meanwhile, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview published on September 17 that an ad hoc summit of the Group of 20 major economies to discuss Afghanistan will be held after the United Nations Assembly in New York ends on September 30.



Di Maio told the daily la Repubblica that Rome, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, has asked for agencies of the United Nations and nonprofit organizations active in Afghanistan to be involved in the talks.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS