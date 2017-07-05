Pakistan's Sharif Arrives In Tajikistan For Two-Day Visit, Talks With Afghan President

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Dushanbe on July 5 for a two-day official visit to Tajikistan.

Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda and other government officials met Sharif at Dushanbe International Airport upon his arrival.

Sharif also was scheduled to meet on July 6 with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his visit.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry said on July 5 that their trilateral meeting would focus on political interaction, economic issues, and the “joint fight against threats to regional and international security.”

“The main emphasis among the economic issues will be placed on trade and investments, energy, transport infrastructure, and increasing contacts between the three counties’ business communities,” the ministry said in a statement.

On July 6, Dushanbe is hosting heads of state and government from countries that are participating in CASA-1000, a Central Asia and South Asia power project.

That meeting is to be attended by Sharif, Rahmon, Ghani, and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Ghani and Jeenbekov were scheduled to arrive in Dushanbe on July 6.

