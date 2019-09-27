Tracking Firm Says Seized British-Flagged Tanker Has Exited Iranian Port

A ship-tracking firm says a British-flagged oil tanker that was seized along with its crew by Iran in July has started moving and exited the Iranian port at Bandar Abbas.



Ship-tracking data from Refinitiv early on September 27 said the Stena Impero had changed its destination to “Port Rashid” from “Jubail, KSA,” as it left the port.



Port Rashid is a commercial port in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



Jubail is a port city in Saudi Arabia. The ship had set its original destination site on July 21 for Jubail before it was seized.



Another ship-tracking site, myshiptracking.com, also indicated the ship was outside Iranian waters.



There was no official confirmation of the departure.



Iranian authorities accused the Stena Impero and its crew of failing to observe international maritime law at the time of its seizure on July 19, two weeks after British forces near Gibraltar captured an Iranian oil tanker that has since been released and renamed the Adrian Darya 1.



The operator and owner of the the 183-meter-long, 50,000-deadweight-ton Stena Impero vehemently denied Tehran’s accusations.



An Iranian government spokesman said on September 23 that while the vessel was then free to go, he did not know the exact timing of when it would set sail.



There were 23 crew members of Indian, Russian, Latvian, and Filipino nationalities aboard the Stena Impero when it was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19.



Seven of them were released in early September, while the others reportedly remained aboard the ship off Bandar Abbas.



The Gibraltar and Hormuz seizures came with tensions already ratcheted up by confrontations between Western and Iranian naval and commercial ships in the strategic Gulf region that is a conduit for around one-fifth of the world's oil supplies.



U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a naval escort campaign to defend commercial shipping interests in the Gulf against harassment and illegal interference, with support from Australia, Britain, and other Western and Gulf states.



With reporting by Reuters

