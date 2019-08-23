Opposition Activist's House In Siberia Attacked By Arsonists

KALTAN, Russia -- The house of an opposition lawyer in the Siberian town of Kaltan has been targeted by arsonists in an attack that he said was politically motivated.

Dmitry Miropoltsev said on August 22 that unknown individuals set fire to the roof of his house overnight, adding that it was "the continuation of the psychological pressure on me due to my activities."

The arson attack took place just two weeks after an unidentified man beat up Miropoltsev, breaking his nose and knocking out two teeth.

Miropoltsev, who has been known for his civil-rights activities for years, told RFE/RL then that the attack was most likely linked to his investigation into alleged corruption within the local public-transportation department.

There have been no official comment by police on either incident.

With reporting by MBKh Media