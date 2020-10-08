Situation Tense In Nagorno-Karabakh After Day Of Heavy Fighting Amid Diplomatic Flurry

BAKU/YEREVAN -- The situation remains tense around the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh following a day of heavy fighting on October 7 as international efforts to reach a cease-fire between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces intensified.

During the night, the situation in the conflict zone was stable and tense, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

The ministry said that Armenian-backed separatist forces repelled an attack early on October 8, causing human and material losses to the enemy forces.



"Early in the morning at 08:30 the enemy attempted to attack from the central direction in the southern direction, but, losing three units of military equipment, leaving more than 20 dead and wounded, fled from the outskirts of Jebrail with a battalion," spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian wrote on Facebook.

There was no immediate reaction to the statement from the Azerbaijani side, but the Defense Ministry in Baku said Armenian-backed forces had shelled several Azerbaijani villages overnight, causing casualties. The ministry said in a statement on its website that Azerbaijani forces were "taking adequate measures," without elaborating.

The hostilities have increased concern that a wider conflict could drag in regional power Turkey, which is Azerbaijan's closest ally, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with state-run television on October 7, called for an urgent cease-fire.

"Of course, this is a huge tragedy. People are dying, there are heavy losses on both sides," Putin said.

A cease-fire must be agreed "as quickly as possible," even if a resolution to the long-standing conflict takes much longer, Putin added.

Azerbaijan has demanded that Armenian forces withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azerbaijani territories as a condition for a cease-fire. Those conditions would be nearly impossible for Armenia to accept.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Russian, French, and U.S. representatives would also meet in Moscow on October 12 to find a way to get the warring sides to negotiate a cease-fire.

"We want everyone to understand that it's in their interest to immediately stop hostilities without conditions and that we start a negotiation," he told the French parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on October 7.

Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives are not expected to meet.

Russia, France, and the United States co-chair the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) so-called Minsk Group, which has spearheaded on-and-off peace efforts over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s. The three powers have repeatedly called for an immediate cease-fire.

Azerbaijan said its foreign minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, would visit Geneva on October 8 to meet with the Minsk Group's co-chairs.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian would visit Moscow on October 12 but gave no details.



In Brussels, EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell also highlighted the risk of regional conflict.

"The only solution is to go back to the negotiation table," Borell told the European Parliament on October 7.

"But this negotiation table has been open for the last 30 years without any kind of advance," he cautioned, adding, "War is not an alternative."

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a conflict over the mountainous region since the waning years of the Soviet Union. They fought a war that ended in 1994 with an uneasy cease-fire and an estimated 30,000 killed.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, but it is controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists with close ties to Yerevan. Armenian forces also hold control over seven regions adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, Interfax, TASS, and Reuters