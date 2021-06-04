Russian Tennis Player Sizikova Reportedly Arrested Over Match-Fixing Allegations

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and has been placed in custody over the suspected fixing of a doubles match at the French Open last year, sources told news agencies on June 4.

An investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October over a first-round match in 2020 that saw Sizikova and her American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig.



Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told the RIA news agency that he had been informed of Sizikova’s detention. TASS news agency also reported that the Russian Embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation.

Sizikova, 26, is ranked 101st in the women's doubles rankings.



On June 4, Sizikova and her new partner, Ekaterina Aleksandrova, were heavily defeated in under an hour 1-6, 1-6 by Australian pair Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the women's doubles.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters