Man Charged With Slovak Journalist's Murder Confesses To Shooting Him

A man charged with the killing of investigative Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak has confessed to shooting him, Slovak public television RTVS and the aktualne.sk news website reported on April 11, quoting police sources.



The reports said the man identified as Miroslav Marcek was a former professional soldier.



The killing of anticorruption reporter Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, in February last year sparked massive protests that led to the resignation of the prime minister, Robert Fico.



Kuciak had been investigating alleged links between Italian organized criminal groups and Slovak politicians when he and Kusnirova were shot dead at their home in Bratislava. Both victims were 27 years old.



Five people have been charged with the murders of Kuciak and Kusnirova.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Idnes