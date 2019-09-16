Slovak President Caputova To Visit Ukraine, Meet With Zelenskiy

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova is making an official visit to Ukraine on September 16 to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Mariynski Palace in Kyiv.



After their meeting, Zelenskiy and Caputova will give a briefing to journalists.



Neither the Ukrainian nor Slovak presidential websites say the purpose of her visit or the subject matter of their discussions.



A trained lawyer, Caputova became Slovakia’s youngest president at 45 when she was sworn in on June 15.



She is also Slovakia’s first female president.



When she announced her candidacy in May 2018, she promised to restore “trust in Slovak society” based on values of “justice, the protection of human dignity, and Slovakia’s alignment with democratic Europe.”



Another factor that influenced her decision to run for president was the murder in February 2018 of a young Slovak investigative journalist and his fiancee, according to Caputova's official presidential biography.



She won more than 58 percent of the vote on March 30.

