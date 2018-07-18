Slovakia Extradites Suspected Terrorist To Russia, FSB Says

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) says that Slovakia has extradited a Chechen man suspected of involvement in terrorist attacks in the North Caucasus.

The FSB said on July 18 that Aslan Yandiyev, born in 1978, was extradited to Moscow the previous day.

According to the FSB, Yandiyev is suspected of taking part in terrorist acts in Vladikavkaz -- the capital of the North Ossetia region, which borders Chechnya, in 2006.

The FSB alleged that Yandiyev was a member of an armed group under direct command of Chechen militant leader Shamil Basayev and used forged documents to leave Russia for the European Union in 2010.

Basayev, who was a key figure in the two post-Soviet wars between Moscow and Chechen separatists and became the most wanted man in Russia, was killed in an explosion in 2006.

In a statement on July 13, Amnesty International warned that Yandiyev "would be at risk of torture and other ill-treatment" if extradited to Russia

