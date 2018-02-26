Slovak Investigative Reporter, Girlfriend Killed

Police in Slovakia say an investigative journalist has been shot dead in his home together with his girlfriend.

Slovakia's police chief, Tibor Gaspar, said that 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and his partner were found dead on the evening of February 25 in their house in the town of Velka Maca, 65 kilometers east of Bratislava.

Gaspar said that the killings "likely have something to do with his investigative activities."

Slovakia had "never faced such an unprecedented attack on a journalist," he said.

Kuciak was working for Aktuality.sk.

His last story for the news website, on February 9, looked at suspected tax fraud connected to a luxury apartment complex in Bratislava.

The case around the complex prompted protests last year to demand Interior Minister Robert Kalinak's resignation over his business dealings with a property developer.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters