Slovak Prime Minister Fico Offers Resignation

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has offered to resign amid increasing pressure following the killing last month of a journalist investigating political corruption.



Jan Kuciak, 27, was investigating government corruption when he was killed. His girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova, was also murdered in an attack at their home near the capital, Bratislava.

The killings have gripped Slovakia, leading to calls for an investigation and the largest antigovernment protests in Bratislava since the fall of communism in 1989.

"Today I have offered my resignation to the president of the republic," Fico said on March 14. "If the president accepts it, I am ready to resign tomorrow."

Fico said he would nominate a successor if President Andrej Kiska agreed to give his social democratic Smer-SD party the right to choose the government's next leader.

Fico has been fighting to keep his three-party government intact after coming under pressure to call a snap election.

Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak resigned two days ago.

