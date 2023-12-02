Accessibility links

Ukraine

Slovak Truckers Clog Ukraine Border

Slovak Truckers Clog Ukraine Border
Slovak Truckers Clog Ukraine Border

Trucks have been parked in long lines at Slovakia's busiest border gate with Ukraine due to a protest launched by Slovak truckers on December 1. The Union of Road Hauliers of Slovakia (UNAS) is blocking trucks in the Slovak village of Vysne Nemecke, just outside the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod. Another Slovak organization from the sector, the CESMAD Slovakia Road Transport Association, has refused to join the blockade. The Slovak protest started as similar blockades in Poland have been ongoing for nearly a month. The protesting entrepreneurs claim their Ukrainian competitors are given an unfair advantage in the EU market and at Ukrainian border crossings into EU countries. EU transport ministers are expected to address the controversy on December 4.

