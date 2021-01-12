Snow Heaps More Misery On Migrants Living In Bosnian Forest
Snow and low temperatures have brought more misery for migrants living in a makeshift camp in a forest above the town of Velika Kladusa in northwestern Bosnia-Herzegovina. They set up the camp because they say they have been denied access to an official temporary shelter for migrants in the area. They say they're struggling to find food, drinking water, warm clothes, and firewood. Migrants come to this northwest corner of Bosnia seeking passage into nearby Croatia and the European Union.