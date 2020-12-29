Russia Frees Two Associates Of Navalny's Lawyer After Week In Jail

Russian police have released two colleagues of Lyubov Sobol, a prominent lawyer for outspoken Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, after seven days in jail.

Olga Klyuchnikova, who ran Sobol’s 2019 campaign for a seat in the Moscow city parliament and produces the YouTube channel Navalny LIVE, and Akim Kerimov, a director for the YouTube show, were freed on December 29, the lawyer said in a tweet.

Klyuchnikova and Kerimov were detained on December 21 outside the home of Konstantin Kudryavtsev, a Federal Security Service (FSB) agent suspected of involvement in the August poisoning of Navalny.

The two Sobol associates were sentenced the following day to seven days in jail for not obeying the orders of a police officer. Sobol was also detained outside Kudryavtsev’s home on December 21 but was fined and freed.

The three, along with a group of journalists, sought to speak with Kudryavtsev about the poisoning of Navalny.

Sobol was detained again on December 25 when FSB agents raided her home. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a probe into Sobol trespassing "with the use of violence or a threat to use it."

The investigation was launched following a complaint from Kudryavtsev's mother.

Sobol says the investigation is politically motivated.