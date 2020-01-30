Soldiers, Militants Killed In Shoot-Out In Northwestern Pakistan

BANNU, Pakistan -- Two Pakistani soldiers and five militants have been killed in a shoot-out in the northwestern region of North Waziristan, the military says.

The army said on January 30 that the militants holed up inside a compound in the Dattakhel area opened fire when security forces surrounded them.

Officials told RFE/RL that the militants killed in the overnight operation were involved in target killings and blasts caused by improvised explosive devices in the area.

There have been no immediate comments from the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan or other militant groups.

Pakistan launched a massive military operation in North Waziristan in 2014 to cleanse the region of militant groups.

But the region bordering Afghanistan has continued to be the scene of violent attacks, targeted killings, and land-mine blasts.