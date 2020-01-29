Pakistan Closes Afghan Border Crossing After Mortar Attack

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan closed a key border crossing with Afghanistan after two mortar shells landed on Pakistani territory from across the border, officials say.



"The matter is being coordinated with Afghan authorities," Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Aisha Farooqui said in a statement on January 29, adding that the Torkham border crossing is expected to reopen soon.



The shells fell near the border crossing overnight. Security officials told RFE/RL that no casualties were reported.



Torkham is one of the major border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Every day, thousands of people and scores of vehicles carrying goods use the gateway connecting Pakistan's Khyber tribal district with Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province.



Prime Minister Imran Khan had last year decided to keep the border crossing open for 24 hours a day to boost trade.



The two neighbors have had uneasy relations, with Kabul accusing Islamabad of supporting Taliban militants. Pakistan denies that.



Exchanges of fire across the border are common.



The border closure comes in the wake of protests in both countries sparked by the detention of the leader of an ethnic Pashtun rights activist in Pakistan.

This week’s detention of Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of a civil rights group that has criticized the Pakistani military's operations in the northwestern tribal regions, also led to a diplomatic spat between Islamabad and Kabul.



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed concerns over Pashteen’s detention and said governments in the region "must support and encourage peaceful civilian movements for justice."

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry denounced Ghani’s "clear interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Pashtuns live on both sides of the border.