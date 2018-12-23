Eight Bodies Recovered In Russian Mining Disaster In Perm Krai

The bodies of eight of the nine miners trapped by fire in a Russian potash mine have been recovered, regional officials say.

Perm Krai officials on December 23 said that "rescuers found two bodies at the first level and six others at the second and third levels" of the mine run by potash producer Uralkali near the city of Solikamsk, about 1,500 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

Perm Governor Maxim Reshetnikov said that "we did everything possible to save the nine miners.”

“Six attempts to reach them and extinguish open fire [failed]," he added shortly before the bodies were recovered.

The body of the ninth miner had not yet been recovered, but the governor quoted rescuers as saying there was “no hope” of finding him alive.

Officials said rescuers were preparing to make another attempt to drop into the mine as flames and smoke continued to hamper efforts.

The blaze broke out at a depth of 340 meters at the mine in Solikamsk, some 215 kilometers from the major city of Perm, near the Urals.

Officials with Uralkali said the trapped miners were employees of a subcontractor doing maintenance work. Potash is a common ingredient in fertilizer.

The subcontractor's chief, Andrei Maksimov, had told the Interfax news agency on December 22 that the chances of finding the trapped miners alive were slim.

One source told Russian news agencies that 17 people had been in the mine when the fire broke out. The source added that eight had escaped to safety.

State-run TASS news agency said investigators have launched a criminal investigation into any possible safety and construction violations related to the fire.

The last reported major Russian mining accident occurred in August 2017, when eight workers disappeared during a flood in an eastern Siberian diamond mine run by state-controlled diamond giant Alrosa.

Alrosa said the workers were at a depth of 210 meters when the flooding began on August 4 at Mir mine in the Sakha-Yakutia region, 4,160 kilometers east of Moscow.

The rest of the 151 workers who were in the mine at the time of the accident were rescued.

With reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS