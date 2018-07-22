Southern Iran Hit By Magnitude 5.7 Quake

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, Iranian media reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reports say the temblor rocked the town of Ruydar early on July 22.

The town has about 10,000 residents and is located some 940 kilometers south of the Iranian capital.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 5.4.

Iran is prone to regular earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines.

Last November, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Iran's western Kermanshah Province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others.

Based on reporting by IRNA and AP