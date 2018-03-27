Funeral For A Cosmonaut: The Death Of Yury Gagarin

Accessibility links

Yury Gagarin died 50 years ago, on March 27, 1968, less than seven years after he made history by becoming the first person to fly into space.

During what should have been a routine practice flight, Gagarin's MiG-15UTI fighter plane crashed near the town of Kirzhach outside Moscow, killing him and co-pilot Vladimir Seryogin.

On March 30, 1968, thousands of mourners gathered in Moscow's Red Square for the funeral of a national hero.

(Originally published on March 27, 2013)
1 Upon returning to Earth, Yury Gagarin was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.
2 Mourners hold photographs of Gagarin and Seryogin in Red Square on March 30, 1968.
3 The funeral procession for the two pilots
6 Thousands of mourners filled Red Square.
11 Pallbearers, including Leonid Brezhnev (front right), the general-secretary of the Communist Party, and Premier Aleksei Kosygin (front left), carried the urn containing Gagarin's ashes.
14 Gagarin's widow, Valentina Gagarina, touches a portrait of her husband at the Kremlin wall during the funeral.
15 The ashes of both pilots were interred inside the wall of the Kremlin.

