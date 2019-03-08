SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down In The Atlantic

The SpaceX Dragon capsule has successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean after spending more than six days in space, the U.S. space agency, NASA, said on March 8.



SpaceX Dragon launched on March 2 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a mission to prove that it could carry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).



Dragon docked at the station on March 3 before detaching early on March 8 for its return to Earth.



Live footage from NASA showed the capsule's four main parachutes opened without a hitch, and it splashed down safely.



The crewless mission has been planned in collaboration with NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims at ending NASA's reliance on the Russian space program to shuttle astronauts to the ISS.



The target date for Elon Musk's company SpaceX to fly NASA astronauts to the ISS is in July.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters