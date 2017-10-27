Spain Moves To Take Control Of Catalonia After Independence Vote

Spain's Senate has authorized the central government in Madrid to take direct control of Catalonia immediately after the autonomous region's lawmakers declared independence, deepening the country's biggest crisis in decades.

The Spanish Senate on October 27 voted 214-47 in favor of allowing Madrid to take control of Catalonia, depose Carles Puigdemont as regional president, and to remove the rest of his executives.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has opened a crisis cabinet meeting, while the region's main secessionist group, the Catalan National Assembly, has called on Catalonians to reject any orders from Madrid and to engage in "peaceful resistance."

The Senate's move came shortly after Catalonia's parliament voted 70-10 in favor of a split from Spain in the 135-seat body. Opposition lawmakers who favor remaining a part of Spain boycotted the vote.

The Catalonia motion called for beginning an independence process that includes drafting new laws for the region and opening negotiations "on equal footing" with Madrid to establish cooperation.

Catalonia on October 1 held an independence referendum that Madrid called illegal and which was opposed by the European Union as well.

Catalonia lawmakers said just over 90 percent of voters chose in favor of independence in the referendum. Surveys had indicated a minority of about 40 percent in the region favored a split, but many opposed to the referendum boycotted the vote.

No country has expressed support for the secession bid.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement on October 27 that Catalonia was an integral part of Spain, and that Washington backed the Spanish government's measures to keep Spain united.

EU President Donald Tusk wrote on Twitter after Catalonia's declaration that for the bloc, "nothing changes."

He said the EU will continue to deal only with Madrid, but added that "I hope the Spanish government favors force of argument, not argument of force."

A spokesman at Spain's prosecutor office said it will seek rebellion charges for those responsible for the independence declaration.

He added that the prosecutor will determine if the charges should pertain only to the Catalan cabinet, including Puigdemont and Vice President Oriol Junqueras, or if they should also focus on members of parliament.

Catalonia, Spain's richest region, has a separate language and culture and includes the city of Barcelona. It has been a part of Spain since the 15th century but has a long history of separatist sentiment.

With a population of 7.5 million people, Catalonia produces some 20 percent of Spain's economic output.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP