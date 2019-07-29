Speculation Swirls Over Cause As Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Rushed From Jail To Hospital

Speculation continues to swirl a day after Russia's most prominent opposition figure, Aleksei Navalny, was rushed to a Moscow hospital from a detention facility due to an unspecified illness.



Eldar Kazakhmedov, a doctor at the hospital's therapeutic department, told Interfax on July 29 that the Kremlin foe was diagnosed with a “generalized allergic reaction” and that “it is hard to say what is causing it."



Unidentified representatives of the hospital were quoted as saying that Navalny was in "satisfactory" condition.



"His body temperature is 36.6 degrees Celsius," one representative told AFP.



Navalny’s physician, Anastasia Vasilyeva, expressed concern that the 43-year-old may have been poisoned with an unknown chemical substance.





Vasilyeva, who spoke briefly with Navalny and looked at him through the crack of a door on July 28, complained in a Facebook post that authorities have not allowed her to examine him properly.



In another post on July 29, she accused doctors at the hospital of failing to investigate what had caused Navalny’s illness.



"They have decided against establishing the cause of generalized edema and a rash," she wrote.



Navalny was jailed for 30 days last week after calling for unauthorized protests in Moscow on July 27 that ended with more than 1,300 people detained, according to an independent group that monitors crackdowns on demonstrations in Russia.



Navalny has been sentenced to jail about a dozen times in recent years and has served more than 200 days in incarceration.

Infographic: All The Times Aleksei Navalny Has Been In Jail (click to view)





His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said he arrived at the Moscow hospital on the morning of July 28 with “severe facial swelling and red rashes on the skin,” adding that he had “never experienced an allergic reaction before.”

Leonid Volkov, a top aide to Navalny, later tweeted that he'd had a similar reaction after he served a sentence in the same cell as Navalny last month.



Volkov rejected talk of a "conspiracy" and called instead for a "serious inspection" of hygiene standards at the detention center.



On July 28, police dispersed a crowd of about two dozen people and detained a journalist at the hospital where Navalny is being treated.



Video footage emerged on Twitter of police clad in tactical gear emerging from a bus in front of the hospital, detaining and chasing down people who had assembled outside the hospital.

A reporter from the Internet TV station Dozhd was detained while reporting live from the scene as the group of people stood in the background near the hospital’s entrance.

