Trump Names New Communications Directory; Media Report Spicer Resignation

U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director, administration officials announced.

U.S. media are reporting on July 21 that White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned in reaction to the move.

Scaramucci is currently at the Export-Import Bank and is expected to begin as White House communications director in August, an official said.

The position became vacant when Michael Dubke resigned in May.

Spicer was serving a dual role as press secretary and communications director since then.

Scaramucci is a Republican fundraiser, founder of the Skybridge Capital hedge fund, and a strong Trump supporter.

He had earlier been offered the post of U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

The New York Times reported that Spicer disagreed with the appointment of Scaramucci, who has little political experience.

There was no immediately official announcement of Spicer’s resignation, but Reuters news agency quoted a White House official as confirming the move and that a statement would be issued shortly.

