St. Petersburg Economic Forum Opens Amid Worrying Signs For Russia’s Economy

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens in Russia’s second-largest city on June 6, with President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and several other leaders scheduled to attend.



The annual forum is the country's biggest strategic investor event, attracting many of the world's largest corporations.



This year's three-day gathering comes amid troubling indications for the Russian economy.



The domestic economy is facing slow growth ahead and there is doubt that the warming relationship with China will open the doors to cheap capital and offset weak Western and domestic investment.

The World Bank on June 4 cut its forecast for Russian growth in 2019 to 1.2 percent -- which would mark the slowest expansion in three years.

The bank left its outlook for 2020 and 2021 unchanged at 1.8 percent, among the slowest in eastern Europe and former Soviet region.



On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg forum, Putin is scheduled to hold talks on June 6 with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to join Putin and the foreign leaders at the forum’s plenary session on June 7.



Meeting in the Kremlin on June 5, Putin and his Chinese counterpart vowed to raise bilateral relations to a "higher level."



U.S. officials are noticeably absent from the event in St. Petersburg, and some top executives from major U.S. corporations are also staying away.



U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman and American officials are boycotting the forum, in large part due to the arrest by Russia of Michael Calvey, a prominent American investor who was detained in February.



The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was established in 1997 and has been formally organized by the Russian presidential administration since 2006.

With reporting by TASS