Muscovites Mark 70th Anniversary Of Stalin's Death
More than 1,000 people gathered on Moscow's Red Square on March 5 for the 70th anniversary of the death of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, whose divisive legacy looms over the Ukraine conflict. Kyiv says the offensive is driven by Stalin-era imperialistic tendencies, while the heightened repression of critics inside Russia is reminiscent of Soviet methods. People waving communist flags or holding portraits of the late ruler waited in a long line to lay flowers on his grave near the Kremlin wall, with one pensioner saying, "People would be happy if we had a leader like him again."
Five Killed In Shootout Between Karabakh-Armenian Police, Azerbaijani Military
Five security personnel were killed in an apparent shootout between ethnic Armenian police in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani soldiers in the breakaway region, authorities on both sides said.
A state minister in Nagorno-Karabakh’s de facto government on March 5 said three police officers were shot dead in an ambush by an Azerbaijani "sabotage group," while authorities in Baku said two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed while attempting to stop Armenian vehicles from smuggling weapons into the breakaway region.
Both sides rejected the other side's allegations. It was not immediately possible to verify claims.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting, which was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
Tensions have flared recently as the only road linking Karabakh to Armenia has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 12.
The main issue has been the inspection of trucks traveling the road. Karabakh representatives told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that they are ready to discuss the installation of X-ray machines in the corridor, but they must be controlled by Russian peacekeepers.
Azerbaijan denies it keeps Karabakh in a blockade, referring to the fact that vehicles of Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region following the deadly 2020 war, as well as vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, have been able to drive in and out of the region, providing it with vital supplies.
On March 5, Gurgen Nersisian, a state minister in Karabakh’s de facto government, said ethnic Armenian “police officers were driving in a vehicle from the Karabakh side to our police station. There were no weapons or ammunition in the vehicle at all.”
Nersisian said that along with the three killed personnel, one other police officer was injured in the incident, which he blamed on "a sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces."
Authorities in Azerbaijan, meanwhile, rejected the claims of the ethnic Armenians, saying that two soldiers were killed when Azerbaijan’s military tried to stop Armenian vehicles from smuggling weapons and ammunition into Karabakh from Armenia.
“Today’s incident once again shows that Azerbaijan needs to set up a checkpoint” on the key road linking Armenian and Karabakh, known as the Lachin Corridor, the Azerbaijani authorities said.
EU Envoy Says Taliban Won't Commit To Reopening Schools To Girls
The Taliban authorities have not given any pledge to reopen schools and universities for Afghan girls and women in the new school year, a senior EU official said in Kabul on March 5. The EU's special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said he heard no "firm commitment" from Taliban ministers during his meetings. "Opening the schools and universities to provide quality education to Afghan boys and girls, women and men, is not optional," Niklasson said. Since the the hard-line Islamist group returned to power in August 2021, Afghanistan has become the only country in the world to deny women education.
Wagner Reportedly Opens Mercenary Recruitment Centers At Russian Sports Clubs
The Wagner mercenary group fighting along with Russia's regular and conscripted troops in Ukraine has opened at least three new recruiting centers at Russian sports clubs in the past three days, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says. Wagner's paid soldiers already include hardened criminals recruited with promises of freedom after six-month tours of duty. The ISW cited local reports confirming Wagner recruitment at the Dynamo sports facility in Samara, the Antares sports club in Rostov, and the Russian Boxing Federation building in Tyumen, in line with a recent announcement by Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. To see the original RFE/RL Russian Service story, click here.
Pakistani Police Say Khan Not At Residence But Arrest Warrant Issued Through PTI Leaders
Pakistani authorities say they have served an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Lahore residence, ordering him to appear in court on March 7 or face being forced to do so through police actions.
Police arrived early on March 5 at the home of the 70-year-old critic of the current government but said they were thwarted in efforts to seize Khan on the spot after finding his residence surrounded by supporters.
Islamabad police later said that following a room-by-room search of the site, Khan could not be found and that they were told by leaders of Khan’s Tehrik-e Insaf party (PTI) “that Imran Khan is not present at the residence.”
The statement said authorities will take legal action against PTI leader Shibli Faraz in the incident.
“PTI leaders have assured that they will follow the law, so we hope that they will appear in court,” the police tweeted.
It was not immediately clear how police delivered the arrest warrant to Kahn or where he was ahead of the court hearing in a case dubbed Tosha Khana, a reference to the site where officials leave gifts received during foreign trips.
It was also not clear if police had remained at the site following delivery of the arrest warrant.
Khan earlier made an appearance in front of the throngs of backers outside his home in Lahore's swank Zaman Park neighborhood in which he denied guilt and said he'd asked his lawyers to send a letter to Pakistan's chief justice arguing that he is the target of bogus accusations.
He also used the speech to criticize the current government of successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on financial and other issues.
A court issued an arrest warrant for Khan on February 28 in a case allegedly involving state gifts and concealment of assets from the sale of gifts.
The prosecution of that case and separate charges including in relation to allegations of terrorism and attempted murder against a rival politician have proven hugely divisive, and Khan and his supporters insist they are politically motivated.
Khan has allegedly missed multiple court appearances in the Tosha Khana case.
The Islamabad Police Force said via Twitter as the attempted apprehension proceeded that "all operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police."
"Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders," the force said.
It vowed in a second tweet that "Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. Law is equal for all."
Khan, a former international cricketer, headed Pakistan's PTI-led government from 2018-22.
Khan has drawn tens of thousands of Pakistani supporters to recent rallies as a show of popular force against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which is under intense fiscal pressure that could threaten the South Asian country with bankruptcy.
Sharif's coalition government filed the gifts case against Khan in August 2022, accusing him of not mentioning gifts and money while detailing assets received through the sale of the gifts received while in office.
Pakistan's Election Commission in October disqualified Khan from the National Assembly for providing "false information" about his assets in a proceeding before the court, known as the Tosha Khana case.
Khan said that the accusations against him in the Tosha Khana case are "baseless" and have been made to seek "political revenge."
Khan, whose seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, remains vacant, was ousted in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote. He has accused Sharif of conspiring with the United States to oust him from power. Washington has rejected the accusation, and Khan has never provided any evidence for his claim.
Khan was shot in the leg during a protest rally on November 3 as he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.
Khan has cited that injury in acknowledging a failure to appear before the court.
With reporting by AFP
Bones From Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania Could Be World's Oldest Horsemen, Researchers Say
New research based on human skeletons found in Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania suggests that the ancient Yamnaya people living there were riding horses around 5,000 years ago, seemingly earlier than evidence from other regions. The findings could challenge theories that the Botai people of modern-day Kazakhstan were the first to domesticate and ride horses. The authors of the new study, published in Science Advances, cite "changes in bone morphology and distinct pathologies associated with horseback riding" suggesting the Yamnaya burials in Eastern Europe represent "the oldest humans identified as riders so far." The Yamnaya lived in what's now western Russia and then Eurasia.
Ukrainian Army Claims High Toll On Russians As Bakhmut, Other Attacks Continue
Ukraine's military said on March 5 that it had repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in 24 hours and claimed to be inflicting massive Russian casualties but gave no definite word on the fate of Bakhmut, where Russian forces were said to have nearly surrounded the devastated city.
Kyiv has sought to emphasize the toll in casualties that it has inflicted on the Russian side amid grinding offensives including Moscow's ongoing efforts to encircle and capture Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, tried to stress Kyiv's preparations and Western support for early EU entry as another aspect of ongoing international support for Ukrainians defending their country from the unprovoked full-scale Russian invasion that began one year ago.
Zelensky said after meeting European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at an event in western Ukraine focused in part on Russian war crimes that "the task is to actively prepare everything for our country's membership in the European Union, increase arms deliveries to Ukraine, and strengthen sanctions against Russia."
In its regular daily report early on March 5, the Ukrainian General Staff cited Russian offensives in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman, and Shakhtar in Donetsk, as well as farther north in Kupyan, in the Kharkiv region.
It also said it had killed 930 Russian troops in the previous 24 hours of fighting.
Both sides in the fighting classify their casualty figures, and RFE/RL cannot independently confirm casualty or other battlefield reports from either side.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, told CNN on March 4 that its soldiers still controlled Bakhmut.
"There is no mass withdrawal of Ukrainian troops either," Cherevaty said.
Just one road leading from Bakhmut was said to be open as what Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin described as the "pincer" closed, and reports suggested that the few thousand residents remaining in city, which had a prewar population of around 70,000, would be forced to flee by foot.
Moscow, meanwhile, tried to project confidence with a second claim in as many days of a visit to the front lines by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, although his exact whereabouts were impossible to confirm.
Russia's Defense Ministry said that Shoigu met with army commanders in the war zone to be briefed on the situation.
An accompanying video showed Shoigu with Russia's top commander, General Valery Gerasimov, and a deputy, General Sergei Surovikin.
Amid reports of battlefield setbacks since the invasion began but particularly in recent months, Shoigu has come under increasing pressure from pro-war advocates inside Russia, including Wagner chief Prigozhin, for the military’s performance.
The Russian Defense Ministry on March 4 said Shoigu had visited near the front lines of eastern Ukraine, without specifying the location.
Kyiv has acknowledged the dire situation around Bakhmut's defense but was said to have been still swapping in troops, while Western military experts said the situation there is critical under "increasingly severe pressure."
"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy has not abandoned an attempt to surround the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff said early on March 5.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and more symbolic value for the Kremlin.
The Ukrainian General Staff said that by its count, the Russians had lost more than 153,000 soldiers since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
U.S. and other Western officials recently estimated that the number of total casualties on the Russian side -- including dead and wounded -- was approaching 200,000.
Moscow has acknowledged "significant" losses but last reported accumulated casualties of under 6,000 by September.
A spokesman for Ukraine's air forces argued on March 5 for the supply of modern Western aircraft, particularly U.S.-designed F-16s, amid an expanding threat from Russian remotely launched missiles, glide bombs, and modified bombs that "can fly tens of kilometers" to hit their targets.
The spokesman, Yuriy Ignat, said in televised remarks that such aircraft could also help Ukrainian forces "drive off" the Russian planes that launch such weapons.
Turkey Says It's Working To Renew Black Sea Grain Deal
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on March 5 that Ankara is working hard to extend a UN-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia following its invasion. The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is reached. Russia has said it will only agree to extend the Black Sea grain deal if the interests of its own agricultural producers are taken into account. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
National Athlete Dead In Shipwreck Left Pakistan To Help Disabled Son
A Pakistani national soccer team player who died in a migrant shipwreck off of Italy's southern coast embarked on the voyage to find medical treatment for her disabled 3-year-old son, her sister and a friend said. Hospitals had told her that help overseas could be her only option. Shahida Raza, who also played for Pakistan's national field hockey team and was from Quetta in southwestern Balochistan Province, was one of at least 67 people who perished when the overcrowded wooden boat they were traveling in broke apart in rough waters in the Ionian Sea off of Calabria on February 26. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Latvian Leader In Favor Of Sending Fighter Jets To Support Ukraine
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins spoke out in favor of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine, telling Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine: "I don't see why the West should not deliver fighter jets. If the Ukrainians need fighter jets, they should get them." He added that "the delivery of fighter jets is only a matter of time." All European countries must ramp up their defense industries, including Germany, he added. "Russia is producing 24 hours a day. They have switched to a war economy," he said. "We are still producing in peace mode."
International Energy Agency Chief Says Russia Has 'Lost The Energy Battle'
The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said Russia has gone from being "one of the cornerstones of the global energy system" to forfeiting its leading role as a gas, oil, and coal exporter. Birol told the French publication Liberation in an interview published on March 4 that "Russia has lost the energy battle." He called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "a turning point" and said "our world had never witnessed an energy crisis of this depth and complexity." The IEA is an autonomous intergovernmental organization.
Polls Close In Estonia, With Ukraine, Economy Topping The Agenda
Voters in Estonia cast ballots on March 5 in parliamentary elections in which the center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kalla, one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, was considered a favorite. Kallas faced a challenge from the far-right populist EKRE party, which seeks to limit the Baltic nation's exposure to the Ukraine crisis and blames the current government for Estonia's high inflation. By the time polls closed at 8 p.m., the overall turnout was 63.7 percent. Preliminary election results were expected early on March 6. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Illness Reports Mount At Girls' Schools In Iran, Spurring 'Terror' Accusations
Tensions continued in Iran as the number of girls' schools affected by a wave of illnesses increased and government critics questioned official actions, following protests by the parents of affected students.
Female students reportedly fell ill in at least 33 cities across 17 Iranian provinces on March 4, as speculation swirled over what some allege are months of noxious gas attacks that have coincided with a crackdown on unprecedented protests over the death in custody of a young woman in September.
An informed source at a girls' primary school in the city of Islamshahr, south of Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that fears over the incidents had led the overwhelming majority of students there to stay home.
Only about 10 of nearly 600 students attended classes on March 4, the source said.
A clerics' group in the Shi'ite holy city of Qom that is close to Iran's reformist movement alleged in a March 4 statement that the apparent attacks were aimed at "creating terror to prevent girls from studying" and to "create an atmosphere of panic and public fear."
Without citing any evidence, it accused an extremist movement of responsibility for "poisonings."
The Qom Seminary Teachers and Researchers Association further warned that attacks on students "will only add to society's accumulated dissatisfaction with the government" brought on by unemployment, government inefficiencies, and a "crisis of legitimacy of the system."
The association acknowledged that responsibility for the alleged poisonings "has not yet been determined" but said "contradictory and inconsistent claims made by some official authorities" are exacerbating the problem.
The illnesses could not be independently verified.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Officials have been unable to pinpoint the cause of that and many of other subsequent instances of purported illness among female students.
Protests by parents were staged outside education facilities in at least in four areas of Tehran and in the cities of Isfahan and Ardabil on March 4, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported.
Video footage posted on social media purported to show protesters in Tehran shouting anti-government slogans, including, "Our enemy is right here, although they say it is America," and, "Spraying acid and poisoning are both crimes."
The muted response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly in violation of the religious leadership's strict dress code.
German Sanctions Against Russian Oligarchs Advancing Slowly
Germany is making slow progress in enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs and institutions, according to government numbers seen by Reuters on March 5. Germany has frozen 5.25 billion euros ($5.57 billion) in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the German Finance Ministry. The figure was 4.28 billion euros six months ago. The ministry shared the information at the request of German parliament member Christian Goerke. "Since December, only 200 million euros in oligarch assets have been frozen, and for half a year, just 1 billion," Goerke said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
German Firm In Talks To Build Tank Plant In Ukraine
Arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is holding "promising" talks to build a tank factory in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, the head of the German company said in an interview published on March 4. "A Rheinmetall factory could be built in Ukraine at a cost of about 200 million euros" ($213 million) to turn out up to 400 Panther tanks a year, firm President Armin Papperger told the Rheinische Post newspaper. He added that he expected a decision on the plan in two months.
Authorities Ban Women's Day March In Pakistan's Lahore
Authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore have refused permission for a rally on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, which regularly meets a fierce backlash in the conservative, patriarchal country. Marches have been held in major cities all over Pakistan since 2018 to bring attention to women's rights. Lahore city authorities cited the "controversial cards and banners" commonly displayed by participants in the march and security concerns as the reasons behind the decision, which were laid out in a notification to march organizers. Much of Pakistani society operates under a strict code that systemizes the oppression of women.
European Parliament Chief Says Talks On Ukraine's EU Membership Should Start 'This Year'
The president of the European Parliament has called for Ukraine to start negotiations on membership in the European Union as early as this year and urged Kyiv's allies to expand arms deliveries to the Ukrainian armed forces as they continue to fight Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Roberta Metsola met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials on March 4 during a visit to the western city of Lviv.
"I hope that accession negotiations can start already this year. The future of Ukraine is in the European Union," Metsola said after her meeting with Zelenskiy.
Ukraine was granted candidate status in June to join the 27-member bloc four months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, in a move hailed by Zelenskiy as "historic" at the time, although negotiations can take years.
After the official start of negotiations, the European Commission will have to assess whether Kyiv meets the criteria for EU membership in terms of good governance, corruption eradication, democratic freedoms, and the rule of law.
The process often takes more than five years. Negotiations with Turkey and the Western Balkans have come to a standstill amid numerous obstacles.
But Metsola lauded Ukraine's progress.
"The pace with which the government is making progress on the EU application impresses me," she said.
Metsola also called on Ukraine's western allies to beef up arms deliveries for the Ukrainian military, which has been fighting a months-long Russian offensive in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and also spoke in favor of delivering modern warplanes to Kyiv.
"Member states should seriously consider sending fighter jets to Ukraine," Metsola said.
She also held talks with Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker uf Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Parents Of Girls Afflicted With Mysterious Illness Stage Protests Amid Reports Of Fresh Cases
Parents of Iranian students affected by a wave of mysterious illnesses at girls' schools across the country staged more protests on March 4 amid reports of fresh cases.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Protests by parents were staged outside education facilities in at least four areas of Tehran and in the cities of Isfahan and Ardabil, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported on March 4.
Video footage posted on social media purported to show protesters in Tehran shouting anti-government slogans, including, "Our enemy is right here, although they say it is America," and, "Spraying acid and poisoning are both crimes."
Iranian media reported that dozens more Iranian schoolgirls were hospitalized on March 4 in five provinces in what appeared to be a fresh wave of illnesses.
The latest outbreak of cases occurred in the western province of Hamedan, in the Zanjan and West Azerbaijan provinces in the northwest, Fars province in the south, and Alborz in the north, Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported on March 4, adding that many had been taken to hospitals for emergency treatment.
The reports, which could not be verified independently, said that most girls were in good condition.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
President Ebrahim Raisi announced on March 3 that he had ordered intelligence and interior ministers to investigate the cases, which he said were "the enemy's conspiracy to create fear and despair in the people."
With reporting by AFP
Iran Announces Discovery Of Large Lithium Deposit
Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, state media reported on March 4. "For the first time in Iran, a lithium reserve has been discovered in Hamedan," in the west of the country, state television quoted government official Mohammad Hadi Ahmadi as saying. This reserve is believed to hold "8.5 million tons" of lithium, according to the director-general of the ministry's operating department. Lithium has been dubbed the "oil of the 21st century." To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Germany's Scholz Denounces Violence Against Women In Iran And Afghanistan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced violence against women in Iran and Afghanistan in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. In both countries, "women who stand up for their rights are fought hard. All those who stand up for freedom and justice even risk their lives," he said in a video message released on March 4. "This is unforgivable." Germany, he said, is clearly on the side of those who stand up for human rights and women's rights.
Russia Reportedly Set To Mothball Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines
Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters. One Russian source said Moscow saw the project as "buried." Two others said that, while there was no plan to repair the ruptured pipelines, they would at least be conserved for possible reactivation in the future. Investigations into explosions that damaged the pipelines last year are ongoing, and it remains unclear when they will conclude, the Danish, Swedish, and German foreign ministries said last month. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Promises To Cooperate With UN Nuclear Watchdog, Joint Statement Says After Grossi Visit
Iran has vowed to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog to resolve outstanding issues after inspections reportedly showed that Tehran had enriched uranium to near nuclear-weapons grade, a joint statement from both sides said.
"Iran expressed its readiness to...provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues," a joint statement by the Iranian government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on March 4.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, speaking to reporters in Vienna following a two-day visit to Tehran, said the new agreement includes the reinstallation of monitoring equipment and would allow access to experts for an investigation into uranium traces at three undeclared sites.
"There was a reduction in monitoring activities related to cameras and monitoring systems. We have agreed that both will be operating again," he said.
Grossi said subsequent meetings on various issues would happen "very, very soon."
Diplomats said Grossi’s visit and meetings with Iranian officials were meant to push Tehran to cooperate with a probe into uranium traces found at undeclared sites that reportedly had been enriched to 84 percent.
Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, earlier denied in a joint news conference with Grossi that Iran is enriching uranium with an 84 percent concentration.
Grossi also met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his two-day visit.
Earlier on March 4, Grossi said that a work package based on honesty and cooperation with Tehran for transparency in regards to Iran's nuclear program was "very important" for him and the agency.
During a news conference, Iranian government-controlled media repeatedly asked Grossi about the "influence of Israel and the United States" in the agency's reports about Iran.
The IAEA chief said the allegations "make me angry.... There is no interference.... If you are concerned about infiltration and rumors, then cooperate."
Grossi's visit followed a Bloomberg News report quoting a senior U.S. Defense Department official as saying Iran was less than 12 days away from obtaining the fissile material necessary to produce an atomic bomb.
The developments come amid struggling efforts to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers that eased international economic sanctions in exchange for limits on Tehran's nuclear program.
President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal, citing Tehran's violation of the spirit of the pact and support for extremists in the region -- charges Iran has denied.
Washington began reinstating sanctions on Tehran, but other signatories have labored since to salvage the agreement.
The restrictions set out in the deal, including the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment threshold, were intended to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Since the U.S. exit from the deal, Tehran has violated terms of the pact and has demanded a lifting of sanctions before returning to full compliance.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Reuters, and AFP
EU Official Warns Of Sanctions If China Crosses 'Red Line' And Arms Russia
It would be an absolute "red line" if China provided weapons to Russia, a senior European Union official, who was not identified, said on March 3, adding that the EU would respond with sanctions. The comments echo remarks by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a day earlier that warned Beijing against providing such aid to Moscow as it continues to fight in Ukraine. "Don't deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia," Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament. China has denied any intention to arm Russia. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Belgian Court Clears Way For Prisoner Exchange With Iran
Belgium's Constitutional Court rejected legal challenges to a prisoner exchange with Iran, setting the stage for the possible swap of a Belgium jailed in Iran for a former Iranian diplomat serving a 20-year sentence in Belgium. The court rejected a challenge by an exiled Iranian opposition group to a treaty allowing the swap. Aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, arrested during an Iran visit in February 2022, was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on spying charges rejected by Brussels. Iran seeks the release of Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in Belgium in 2021 over an unsuccessful 2018 bomb plot. To read the origional story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Situation 'Critical' For Ukrainian Defenders In Bakhmut As Civilians Reportedly Flee On Foot
Residents were reportedly fleeing on foot from the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as Russian forces shelled the area and the last remaining escape routes, with Kyiv saying the situation was “critical” for Ukrainian defenders even as they continued to repel multiple attacks in the region.
Ukrainian troops told AP on March 4 that a woman was killed and two men were severely injured by Russian shelling as they were attempting to cross a makeshift bridge out of Bakhmut a day after the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said the city was nearly surrounded.
AP quoted an unnamed Ukrainian Army representative as saying it was now too dangerous for civilians to depart Bakhmut by vehicle because of Russian shelling and that most were forced to flee on foot.
Western military experts said the situation in Bakhmut remains critical and the Ukrainian defenders are coming under "increasingly severe pressure" in and around the city, which had a prewar population of about 70,000.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily bulletin that the Ukrainian military had repelled more than 150 attacks by Russian troops over the past day in the areas of Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.
"The enemy is ceaselessly attempting to encircle Bakhmut," the General Staff said, adding that numerous attacks aimed at surrounding Bakhmut were repelled by Ukrainian fighters in the adjacent areas of Vasyukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, and Ivanivske.
Battlefield reports from either side could not immediately be verified.
Ukrainian officials have suggested that their troops might have to pull out of Bakhmut entirely once the defense of the city becomes too costly and withdraw to new positions in the west and northwest, where Ukrainians are reported to have far stronger defensive positions.
Despite the situation described by a Ukrainian commander as "critical," Kyiv's defenders were reportedly digging in at defensive sites and were not yet ready to give up the town.
"All units involved in the defense of Bakhmut clearly perform their tasks. Our soldiers are constantly working in extremely harsh conditions and doing everything to ensure that the number of enemy forces is reduced every day," General Viktor Khorenko, the commander of the Special Operations Forces, wrote on Facebook.
On March 3, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman and founder of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group, claimed in a video that Bakhmut -- which Moscow has been unsuccessfully trying to conquer for the past seven months -- is nearly surrounded, with only one final escape route remaining open.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that the Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut is "under increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city."
British intelligence said in its report that regular Russian forces and Wagner mercenaries had made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.
"Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar," the report said.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and more symbolic value for the Kremlin.
In the northeast Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, ordered a partial evacuation of the liberated city of Kupyansk because of constant and intensive Russian shelling.
The Russian Defense Ministry on March 4 said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited near the front lines, stopping at a command post of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. The ministry did not disclose Shoigu’s specific location.
Amid consistent battlefield setbacks over the past several months, Shoigu has come under increasing pressure from pro-war advocates inside Russia for the military’s performance, including from Wagner chief Prigozhin.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Says Front Line 'Under Control' Despite Russian Assaults On Bakhmut
