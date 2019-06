Hundreds gathered in Moscow on June 16 to protest against violations of media freedom. The officially sanctioned rally was organized in reaction to the detention of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov on a controversial drug charge, which was eventually dropped on June 11. A co-organizer of a previous rally in support of Golunov, Ilya Azar, criticized the June 16 rally as a "fake" event and called for people not to take part in it.