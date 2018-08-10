Prosecutors Reviewing Sexual Assault Allegations Against Actor Steven Seagal

Prosecutors in the U.S. state of California say they are reviewing sexual assault allegations against actor Steven Seagal and two other celebrities, Harvey Weinstein and Anthony Anderson.

Speaking on August 9, Los Angeles District Attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling did not give details of the accusations or say when the alleged assaults occurred.

Seagal, 66, was appointed by the Russian Foreign Ministry on August 4 as a special representative for cultural ties with the United States.

The star of action movies such as the 1990 film Hard To Kill is a friend and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who granted him Russian citizenship in 2016.

Los Angeles police said they opened an investigation into accusations against Seagal in January, after several women publicly accused him of harassment and assault.



Former Hollywood film producer Weinstein has been charged in New York with three cases of sexual assault.

Initial accusations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo social media movement in 2017, in which many people have publicly accused prominent men of sexual misconduct and some of the accused have been fired or have resigned.

Anderson, the star of the U.S. television comedy series Black-ish, disputed the sexual assault claim against him when it was reported by media outlets in July.

Reuters reported that representatives of Weinstein, Seagal, and Anderson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Based on reporting by Reuters, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Daily Beast

