Storm Batters Northern, Central Europe, Killing At Least Six

Strong winds have led to the deaths of at least six people in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic as Storm Herwart batters Northern and Central Europe.

Officials on October 29 said four people were killed by falling trees in Poland and the Czech Republic, while thousands of people were without electricity as winds reached as high as 180 kilometers an hour in some areas.

In Germany, a 63-year-old man drowned at a campsite as a result of a storm surge, and a woman died when a motorboat overturned in the Baltic Sea.

Rail traffic in large parts of northern Germany was suspended after tracks were damaged by falling trees.

