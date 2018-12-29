Students In Tehran Protest Following Deadly Bus Crash

Hundreds of students of Iran's Azad University have protested in the capital, Tehran, to express anger over last week’s bus crash that killed and injured about two dozen students.

Some of the students called for the resignation of the university’s managers, whom they blamed for the incident. Some family members of the dead students also joined the protest, Iranian news agencies reported.

At least 10 students were killed and 27 injured after a bus carrying students overturned on the campus of the science and research branch of the Islamic Azad University in Tehran.

The police say they're investigating the reasons behind the incident.

Tehran's prosecutor said on December 26 that two people had been detained in connection with the crash.

Iran has one of the world's highest death rates from road accidents.

With reporting by IRNA, ISNA, and RFE/RL’s Radio Farda