Suicide Bomber Kills Eight Policemen In Afghanistan's Kunar Province

At least eight policemen were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar Province late on June 25, officials said.

Three other policemen were also wounded in the incident, which took place in front of a checkpoint, a spokesman for Kunar's provincial governor, Abdul Ghani Musamim, said on June 26.

The suicide bomber was injured after being halted by police but succeeded in detonating his explosives, Musamim said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Taliban and Islamic State (IS) insurgents are both present and active in the province. IS is increasingly expanding its influence in Kunar since the group’s emergence in the war-torn country in 2015.

Both U.S. and Afghan forces have increased ground and aerial operations against the militants since the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump’s new strategy for the Afghan war a year ago.

Only last week, U.S. drone strikes in Kunar killed Mullah Fazlullah, one of the world's most-wanted terrorists and chief of the Pakistani Taliban.

