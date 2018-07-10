Accessibility links

Suicide Bombing At Pakistani Election Rally Kills At Least 12

The secular Awami National Party has been attacked in the past over its opposition to the Taliban and similar extremist groups.

Police say a suicide bomber has attacked a crowd waiting for an election rally in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 12 people.

Capital City police officer Qazi Jamil told reporters that more than 30 people were wounded in the July 10 blast in the city of Peshawar.

The attack targeted a campaign event organized by the secular Awami National Party, which has been attacked in the past over its opposition to the Taliban and similar extremist groups.

The explosion took place as Haroon Bilour, the party's candidate for a provincial assembly, was arriving for a party meeting.

Bilour, who was killed, is the son of former senior minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, who was himself killed in a 2012 Taliban suicide attack.

The bombing came hours after a national military spokesman warned of security threats ahead of national elections scheduled for July 25.

